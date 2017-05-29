Tyler picked to represent Scotland at Commonweath Youth Games

Whithorn boxer Tyler Jolly has been named in the Scotland squad heading to the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games open in Nassau, Bahamas.

Earlier today, Commonwealth Games Scotland announce the 41 athletes selected to represent Team Scotland at their first international multi-sport Games, including 17-year-old Tyler, the only athlete chosen from the Dumfries and Galloway region.

The athletes, aged between 15 and 18 years, will compete for Scotland from 18-23 July in seven of the nine sports on the Bahamas 2017 programme: Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Swimming and Tennis.

The concept of the Youth Games was created by Scotland in 2000 with the aim of developing young athletes and giving them an early experience of an international multi-sport environment. The event now has a proven track record of uncovering future champions at senior level, with 35 athletes selected for Glasgow 2014 having competed in Youth Games over recent years including medallists Charlie Flynn, Josh Taylor, Daniel Keatings, Hannah Miley and Lynsey Sharp.

The last Youth Games in Samoa in 2015 also created a number of potential future stars who are aiming for selection for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year. Boxers John Docherty and Sean Lazzerini both struck gold in Samoa and recently took Scottish Elite Championship titles in their bid for Gold Coast qualification, while lawn bowler Carla Banks is included in Bowls Scotland’s High Performance Squad from which the Gold Coast team will be selected later this year.

Team Scotland 2017 will depart for the Bahamas on 14 July, ready to make the most of their first multi-sport Games experience and aiming to emulate the success of previous Youth Games teams.

The team will be led by Scotland Rugby Sevens highest capped player and third highest points scorer of all-time, Colin Gregor, as General Team Manager. Colin represented Team Scotland in Rugby 7s at two Commonwealth Games, including as captain at Glasgow 2014. Now a Director on the Commonwealth Games Scotland Board, Colin will be responsible for the overall leadership and management of the team at Bahamas 2017 and he is keen to share his extensive sporting experience with the next generation of Team Scotland athletes.

Confirming the team for Bahamas 2017, Colin Gregor said: “Congratulations to all 41 athletes on their selection for Team Scotland, and also to their families and coaches who have supported and guided their progress. This is a fantastic opportunity for these young athletes to experience what the Commonwealth Games is all about and the start of an exciting journey, which I hope will see many of these athletes going on to represent Team Scotland at senior level.

“I wish Team Scotland 2017 every success in the Bahamas and I look forward to cheering them on over the six days of competition.”

Congratulating the athletes on their selection, Commonwealth Games Scotland Chair, Paul Bush OBE said: “I would like to welcome each and every one of these young athletes to Team Scotland and congratulate them on the hard work and dedication that lies behind their selection.

“The Commonwealth Youth Games is also an excellent development opportunity for staff with the relevant skills and experience to step up and take on first time roles or more senior positions in the multi-sport Games environment. I am delighted to see Colin Gregor and several others who have represented Team Scotland as athletes, now returning in management positions and sharing their in valuable experience.

“I wish the team all the very best for their final preparations and I look forward to seeing our athletes compete with pride for Team Scotland in the Bahamas.”