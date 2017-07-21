Tyler makes Commonwealth semi-final

Whithorn Braveheart boxer Tyler Jolly has secured a place in the Commonwealth Youth Games semi-finals on Saturday.
Boxing for Scotland in Barbados, he out-boxed a tough Canadian opponent and now faces a boxer representing
Grenada.
Earlier in the competition, Tyler got a bye to the quarterfinals.
Whithorn Bravehearts’ coach Tom Jolly, in Barbados to support Tyler said the thought of Tyler in the semis was “too exciting!”
Good luck to Tyler.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.