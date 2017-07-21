Search

Tyler makes Commonwealth semi-final

Tyler is into the semi-finals in Barbados
Whithorn Braveheart boxer Tyler Jolly has secured a place in the Commonwealth Youth Games semi-finals on Saturday.

Boxing for Scotland in Barbados, he out-boxed a tough Canadian opponent and now faces a boxer representing

Grenada.

Earlier in the competition, Tyler got a bye to the quarterfinals.

Whithorn Bravehearts’ coach Tom Jolly, in Barbados to support Tyler said the thought of Tyler in the semis was “too exciting!”

Good luck to Tyler.