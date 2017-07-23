Tyler Jolly into Commonwealth Youth Games final

Whithorn Braveheart boxer Tyler Jolly was so utterly dominant for Scotland in his 64kg semi-final in the Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas the referee stoped the contest in the first round!

Seventeen-year-old Tyler was the first Team Scotland fighter to enter the ring and he wasted no time in despatching his opponent from Grenada progressing to the gold medal bout.

Jolly, whose lightning fast victory will keep him fresh for the final, said: “I knew from having done my research that I had a really good shot of progressing. I could see clearly at the beginning that I was too strong and too clever for him. Now it is all about staying focussed, tomorrow is going to be a much tougher fight for the gold.”

Next stop the gold medal bout! News on who his opponent will be when we get it.

Come on Tyler!