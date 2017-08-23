Tyler joins the Commonwealth Games party in George Square

Galloway’s Commonwealth Youth Games boxer Tyler Jolly joined the party at George Square in Glasgow as the Queen’s Baton relay reached Scotland.

The baton made its first stop in Glasgow, which hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 on its 143,000 mile journey over 388 days ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 games.

The baton’s tour will take in Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

It will arrive in Australia in December and travel through the country, finishing its journey at the Opening Ceremony on 4 April.

With six Scottish Age-Group Championship titles under his belt, Tyler took gold in 2016 and silver in 2017 at the British Youth Championships.

He boasts an impressive international record, winning bronze at the European Schoolboy Championships in 2013 and making the quarter finals of both the World Junior Championships in 2015 and World Youth Championships in 2016.

He took gold at the 2016 Romania Danube Belt and is one of Scotland’s most experienced boxers heading to the Bahamas Commonwealth Youth Games 2017.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition. The baton also visited Islay, Dundee, Aberdeen and Stirling and today (Friday) is in Falkirk before visiting athletics meetings in Edinburgh and the military tattoo on Saturday.