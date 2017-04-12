Tyler captains Scotland at GB Championships

After the honour of being nominated captain and flagbearer for Scotland at last weekend’s Great Britain Championships in Rotherham, Whithorn Braveheart boxer Tyler Jolly was disappointed to lose his bout on a split decision.

Braveheats’ coach Tom Jolly said: “Braveheart Tyler drew the English champion Ben Vaughan from Northampton. Both boxers had over 50 bouts off experience and it was very difficult for the judges to pick a winner as both boxer were technically brilliant with hand speed and foot work. Unfortunately the hand of the English boxer was raised after a spilt decision.

“Tyler being the good sportsman he is accepted the decision and looks forward to a rematch in the near future.”