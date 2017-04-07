Two points dropped by Wigtown throws a lifeline to the following pack

League title favourites Wigtown and Bladnoch slipped up last Saturday when they were held to a one all draw by Nithsdale Wanderers at Trammondford Park in their South of Scotland League match.

Stuart Bell scored for the Sanquhar side with Blair Dougan finding the net for the home side.

Lochmaben recorded a very good victory in their last league match of the season when they beat Heston Rovers at Lockerbie by four goals to one. James Walker scored a hat trick for the Burgh boys with Liam Robertson adding a fourth and Sean Kevan scoring a consolation for the visitors from Dumfries.

A Jay Mcinally double ensured that Threave won the three points in their visit to play Lochar Thistle while St Cuthbert Wanderers beat Newton Stewart by the odd goal in five at Blairmount Park.

Play raged from end to end before the home side took the lead through striker Robert Middleton after half an hour play to give them a slight half time break. However, two minutes after the restart the visitors levelled the contest before going ahead by converting two penalty kick awards.

The Creesiders gave themselves a fighting chance on the hour mark when defender Robert Hughan scored with a superb free kick. The final half hour was similar to the first half hour with both teams giving their all but good defending saw the game end with the three goals to two scoreline in favour of Saints. Creetown held a two goals to one lead over visitors Abbey Vale at Castle Cary Park through goals from Scott Philips and Scott Whannel for the home side.

But Vale had goals in them, and singles from Ally Mason and Curtis Telfer added to a double from Dylan Cairnie ensured victory for the visitors.

Results from Saturday 1st April:

South of Scotland league

Creetown 2 Abbey Vale 4

Lochar Thistle 0 Threave Rovers 2

Lochmaben 4 Heston Rovers

Newton Stewart 2 St Cuthbert Wanderers 3

Wigtown and Bladnoch 1 Nithsdale Wanderers 1