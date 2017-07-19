Trophy win for Clem at Dalbeattie clay pigeon shoot

Dalbeattie Civic Gun Club held a 50-bird clay pigeon shoot last Sunday 16th July at Little Cloak Farm, Dalbeattie.

They were fortunate to have a very warm and sunny day and a very good turnout of guns with 31 taking part in the days events.

The Civic Cup for the high gun of the day was won by Clem Proudlock with an excellent score of 146 X 150 and he also collected the Veterans’ Trophy.

The McCowan Shield for the winner of Event 1 was won by Alan Carson after a shoot off with Avon McKeand both of whom scored 75 X 75.

The Edingham Cup for Event 2 was won by Stuart Nichol with a score of 75 X75

The Ladies Trophy was won by Helen Coates and the Junior winner was Luke Baird.

The Pool Trap once again proved popular and this was won by Billy Paton, 2nd was Dougie Brown and 3rd was Darren Owen.

Other Prizewinners were:-

Event 1

75Pts-Avon McKeand, Alan Carson

74Pts-Clem Proudlock, Davie Thomson

73Pts-Billy Paton

72Pts-Dougie Brown

71Pts-Alan Gordon, Willie Little

Event 2

75Pts-Stuart Nichol

74Pts-Brian Carson

72Pts-Clem Proudlock,Stevie Allan,Tommy Galashan.

71Pts-Billy Paton, Geoff Fleming, Alan Carson