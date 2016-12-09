Trio take on Winter triathlon

Three Galloway pony club members, Emma, Laura and Susannah travelled to Grangemouth to compete in the Scottish Tetrathlon Winter Series triathlon. Susannah and Emma took part in the very competitive Junior section finishing 11th and 19th respectively out of 33 racers.

Laura competed in the Mini Mini class and was placed 7th after all three events.

The junior girls shoot single handed at turning targets at a range of seven metres, swim for three minutes and run 1500m cross country.The Mini Mini Girls shoot two handed at static targets at seven metres, swim for two minutes and run 1000m cross country.

Laura swam 3.18 lengths, ran 4.40 minutes which gave her a 5th place and shot really well with a score of 580 which was a 6th place. Emma swam 7.10 lengths, had a fantastic run time of 6.53 minutes and shot a score of 760. Susannah was placed 5th in the Swimming with 8.10 lengths, had a 7.44 minute run and was 8th in the Shooting with a great score of 860.

This was an excellent result as this was the first time the girls had competed in their new age classes.

The girls will compete next at Annan on the 8th of January then again in Grangemouth on the 5th March.