This weekend’s golf draws

Newton Stewart
Draw for the Seniors Open to be played on July 21.
10.00 - J.Smith R.Wong S.Lee
11.00 - W.Orr J.Cloy
11.10 - A.Taylor J.Sawyer
11.20 - J.Stirling R.Neill
12.00 - P.Strain L.Ker I.Morton
12.20 - S.McNab J.Haswell
12.30 - R.McDowal B.Sloan
13.00 - B.Magill D.McArthur B.Whannel
13.10 - O.Gault M.Drummond A.Strain
13.30 - A.Mitchel J.Brodie
Draw for the The Thornton Trophy, to be played on Saturday, July 22:
11.30 - A Cloy & M Campbell (NS); S Galligan & A Kerr (D&G)
11.45 - J Hughes & E Wilson (NS); A Smith & H Hamilton (Str)
12.00 - A Blows & N Best (NS); S Wallace & H Austin (K)
12.15 - C Cannon & S Milven (W&B); V Marshall & S Tipton (C)
12.30 - A Hiddleston & C Ironmonger (K); J Maitland & M McLean (NS)
12.45 - C Strain & S McGinn (W&B); J Wright & J Hart (Str)
13.00 - Late entry
13.15 - E Leggat & G Crebbin (D); L Allan (NS) & A McQueen (NG)
13.30 - E Gerrard & A Gardner(D); S Moore & I McLelland (NS)
13.45 - P Magill (NS) & A Potter (W&B); G Robson & K McWilliam (C)
14.00 - M Kay & L Piddington (Cri); H Fox (NS) & M McClymont (NG)
Late entries available, phone 07900 047347 or email helenagfox@aol.com
St Medan Golf club
Draw for the Kirkmaiden Trophy and Robin Mills Quaich to be played on Sunday, July 23:
8am- R Shaw, S Stables, G McCLeary
10am- L Boyce, C Bell, S Kingston
11.30am- S Hughes, S Hughes, I Bell
12.00- A McKIe, C Stewart, I Loveson
1pm- K Mcbryde, I Gibson, L Ker
1.15pm- D Mcclelland, T Kiltie
1.30pm- J Wallace
2.00pm- M J Wallace
For late entries phone 07753 571081.
