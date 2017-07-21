Search

This weekend’s golf draws

Newton Stewart

Draw for the Seniors Open to be played on July 21.

10.00 - J.Smith R.Wong S.Lee

11.00 - W.Orr J.Cloy

11.10 - A.Taylor J.Sawyer

11.20 - J.Stirling R.Neill

12.00 - P.Strain L.Ker I.Morton

12.20 - S.McNab J.Haswell

12.30 - R.McDowal B.Sloan

13.00 - B.Magill D.McArthur B.Whannel

13.10 - O.Gault M.Drummond A.Strain

13.30 - A.Mitchel J.Brodie

Draw for the The Thornton Trophy, to be played on Saturday, July 22:

11.30 - A Cloy & M Campbell (NS); S Galligan & A Kerr (D&G)

11.45 - J Hughes & E Wilson (NS); A Smith & H Hamilton (Str)

12.00 - A Blows & N Best (NS); S Wallace & H Austin (K)

12.15 - C Cannon & S Milven (W&B); V Marshall & S Tipton (C)

12.30 - A Hiddleston & C Ironmonger (K); J Maitland & M McLean (NS)

12.45 - C Strain & S McGinn (W&B); J Wright & J Hart (Str)

13.00 - Late entry

13.15 - E Leggat & G Crebbin (D); L Allan (NS) & A McQueen (NG)

13.30 - E Gerrard & A Gardner(D); S Moore & I McLelland (NS)

13.45 - P Magill (NS) & A Potter (W&B); G Robson & K McWilliam (C)

14.00 - M Kay & L Piddington (Cri); H Fox (NS) & M McClymont (NG)

Late entries available, phone 07900 047347 or email helenagfox@aol.com

St Medan Golf club

Draw for the Kirkmaiden Trophy and Robin Mills Quaich to be played on Sunday, July 23:

8am- R Shaw, S Stables, G McCLeary

10am- L Boyce, C Bell, S Kingston

11.30am- S Hughes, S Hughes, I Bell

12.00- A McKIe, C Stewart, I Loveson

1pm- K Mcbryde, I Gibson, L Ker

1.15pm- D Mcclelland, T Kiltie

1.30pm- J Wallace

2.00pm- M J Wallace

For late entries phone 07753 571081.