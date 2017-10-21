This week’s fixture list

South of Scotland League fixtures for this weekend and next week are as follows: Friday, October 20 – Kick offs 7.30pm. South of Scotland League: Annan Athletic v Dumfries YMCA.
South Regional Challenge Cup Round 2: BSC Glasgow v Bonnyton Thistle.
Fixtures for Saturday , October 21, 3pm ko.
South of Scotland League: Lochmaben v Stranraer; Nithsdale Wanderers v Abbey Vale.
South Regional Challenge Cup Round 2: Edusport Academy v St Cuthbert Wanderers; Lochar Thistle v Dalbeattie Star; Newton Stewart v Kelty Hearts; Peebles v Heston Rovers; Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale; Vale of Leithen v Upper Annandale; Whitehill Welfare v Creetown.
Fixtures for Wednesday, October 25, 7.30pm ko
South of Scotland League: Heston Rovers v Upper Annandale; St Cuthbert Wanderers v Creetown; Threave Rovers v Nithsdale Wanderers.
Fixture for Friday, October 27 7.30pm ko
Alba Cup Final: Mid Annandale v Bonnyton Thistle
.
