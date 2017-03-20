Team Soriani take Glasserton league title

Glasserton Curling Club crowned its club league champions last week at Stranraer Ice Rink after one of the closest finishes in years.

Going into the last game fro the Province Medal, the teams skipped by Paul Soriani, Forsyth Galloway and Tom Bell were all sitting on six points with this fifth and last game to go. Team Galloway and Team Sorinai met each other and the spoils went to Paul and his rink of Alistair McMillan, Douglas Ballantyne and Jocelyn Vance who won 14-4.

Team Bell, leading on shots difference after game four, took on Team Inger, and after eight bruising ends that saw some excellent shotmaking by both sides, Tom Bell took the points with a last end, last stone double raise onto an opposition counter buried behind a wall of guards sitting on the button.

But, although both Bell and Soriani were now clear of the field on eight points each, Team Sorinai had the better shots difference, +20 against +13.

The winning team were presented with the prizes at the annual general meeting that took place after the curling.