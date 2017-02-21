Team McMillan in bonspiel triumph

The McMillan Bonspiel, the premier event during the curling season at Stranraer Ice Rink, was won in style by Hammy McMillan and his team of Gail Munro, Frank McHugh and John Munro who beat Frazer Hare, Andrew Chalmers, Logan Hare and John Agnew in a high-class final.

The competition attracted eight strong rinks this year, all keen to do battle in a two-section round-robin, with the winners and the runners-up from each gaining semi-final berths.

After the dust had settled on the section games, the four semi-finalists were skipped by Hammy McMillan, Frazer Hare, Jim Cannon and Andrew Hannah.

In the semis, Team McMillan got the better of Team Cannon, while Team Hare saw off Team Hannah 7-2.

The bonspiel final between McMillan and Hare was an excellent one for spectators to watch with great shot-making by both sides. The first end was blanked as the teams sized each other up. Both teams then scored singles over the next two ends. The Hare team gained a single at the fourth, but McMillan hit back with a two at the fifth to go 3-2 up. The sixth and seventh ends were blanked and Frazer Hare took a one at the eighth and last regulation end to tie up the score at three all, meaning an extra end was required.

The decider came down to skips’ stones and with his last, Frazer drew round a guard to lie shot. But Hammy played a peach through a tight port to remove the shot and win the McMillan Bonspiel.

The third/fourth play-off game between Andrew Hannah and his team of Willie Hurcomb, Scott McColm and Euan McQuistin and Jim Cannon with John Cannon, John Clark and Jak Kane was won by Team Hannah 9-2.