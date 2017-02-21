Team Hare wins Hannay

The popular handicap competition for the R & A Hannay Trophy was won by the team of Frazer Hare, Logan Hare, Matthew McCrone and Adam Cairnie at Stranraer Ice Rink recently.

The competition attracted 13 rinks this year and each player is then handicapped either plus or minus depending on their ability and therefore each team starts the competition on what is intended to be an even footing.

The games leading up to the semi-finals were keenly fought and most games were decided by small margins - proving the handicap was accurate.

The teams emerging for the semi-finals were skipped by John Gilmore, Blair Haswell, Katie McMillan and Frazer Hare. The first semi between Hare (-4) and Gilmore (+1) saw Frazer’s team moving into a three shots to one lead after three ends, but John Gilmore gained three shots at the fourth end to peel the game. But the Hare team gained the edge over the following four ends to go into a 11-5 lead, but, with the handicap allowance, the Gilmore team were given five shots making the score peels at 11 all. It was down to the skips then to draw the shot to decide the winner, with Frazer’s effort out-counting John’s to book a berth in the final.

The other semi between Blair Haswell’s team (-3) and Katie McMillan’s team (-2) was close over the first two ends with Haswell 2-1 up, but Katie hit back gaining six shots over the following two ends to give her a 7-2 lead. She and her team then pulled ahead to win the game 9-5, plus the handicap of one, making it 10-5.

The final between Team Hare (-4) and Team McMillan (-2) was evenly played over the first six ends when the score stood at four all. But Team Hare gained five shots at the seventh end when the game was conceded. With the handicap allowance added in the final score was 9-6 to Team Hare.

Winners - Frazer Hare, Logan Hare, Matthew McCrone, Adam Cairnie.

Runners-up - Katie McMillan, Kate Adams, Finlay Alldred, Kaleb Johnston.