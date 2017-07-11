Super show at Calgow Equestrian summer dressage

There was a super turnout on Sunday at Calgow Equestrian for the summer dressage.
Thanks to Gaynor Ranshaw for judging and Moira for scribing. Thanks also to all helpers, your hard work was much appreciated.
Results:
Intro B Seniors
1st Claire Higgins on Blue
2nd Gillian Wilson on Renee
3rd Caron Kennedy-Stewart on Tosca
Intro B juniors
1st Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie
2nd Danhin Gibb on Ruby
3rd Marissa McDowall on Rayvn
Pony Club D Level Seniors
1st Louise Kerr on Tara
2nd Julia Worrall on Blossom
3rd Sandra Lawrenson on Cally
Pony Club D level Juniors
1st Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie
Prelim 7 Seniors
1st Sue Forrest on Mitch
2nd Claire Higgins on Blue
3rd Caron Kennedy Stewart on Tosca
Prelim 7 Juniors
1st Molly McCubbin on Fizz
Prelim 13 Seniors
1st Kayleigh McCulloch on Macy
2nd Sue Forrest on Mitch
3rd Andrea ‘Fitty’ Fitton on Penny
Prelim 13 Juniors
1st Molly McCubbin on Fizz
Novice 27 Seniors
1st Kayleigh Mcculloch on Silvana
2nd Andrea Fitton on Penny
Well done everyone. Calgow Equestrian looks forward to seeing you at the next competition on Sunday 13th August.