Super show at Calgow Equestrian summer dressage

There was a super turnout on Sunday at Calgow Equestrian for the summer dressage.

Thanks to Gaynor Ranshaw for judging and Moira for scribing. Thanks also to all helpers, your hard work was much appreciated.

Results:

Intro B Seniors

1st Claire Higgins on Blue

2nd Gillian Wilson on Renee

3rd Caron Kennedy-Stewart on Tosca

Intro B juniors

1st Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie

2nd Danhin Gibb on Ruby

3rd Marissa McDowall on Rayvn

Pony Club D Level Seniors

1st Louise Kerr on Tara

2nd Julia Worrall on Blossom

3rd Sandra Lawrenson on Cally

Pony Club D level Juniors

1st Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie

Prelim 7 Seniors

1st Sue Forrest on Mitch

2nd Claire Higgins on Blue

3rd Caron Kennedy Stewart on Tosca

Prelim 7 Juniors

1st Molly McCubbin on Fizz

Prelim 13 Seniors

1st Kayleigh McCulloch on Macy

2nd Sue Forrest on Mitch

3rd Andrea ‘Fitty’ Fitton on Penny

Prelim 13 Juniors

1st Molly McCubbin on Fizz

Novice 27 Seniors

1st Kayleigh Mcculloch on Silvana

2nd Andrea Fitton on Penny

Well done everyone. Calgow Equestrian looks forward to seeing you at the next competition on Sunday 13th August.