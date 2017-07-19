Sun shines at Carty dressage competition for MRC riders

Machars Riding Club held their penultimate dressage show of the 2017 season last Wednesday night at Carty Port Equestrian.

Again the competitors had another great turn out in a lovely relaxed competition in glorious sunshine.

The club would like to say thank you to the judge for the evening Kara Torrance, her scribe Ellie Torrance, and scorer Alison Johnstone.

A special mention must go to Galloway Pony Club members who appeared in large numbers to compete in the PC Grassroots test. The club memebers wish you all the best of luck at areas. Well done to everyone who competed. Hopefully everyone will be back on September 2 for the final show of the season.

Results -

Intro B Beginners sponsored by Marr Financial

1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe

Intro B Sponsored by Marr Financial

Seniors

1st Darcie Spencer and Macy

2nd Julie Pedley and Celtic Enchantment

3rd Clair Hinds and Celtic Charm

Juniors

1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst

2nd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

Prelim 14 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare

Seniors

1st Kerrin Forsyth and Maverick

2nd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy

Juniors

1st Georgie Barrr and Willoway Amethyst

2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie

3rd Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu

4th Charlotte Service and Foley

Pony Club Grassroots 2016

Seniors

1st Mollie Miller Smith and Casper

Juniors

1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick

2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie

3rd Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst

4th Tammy Campbell and Bobbie

5th Charlotte Service and Foley

6th Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass

Novice 30 Sponsored by Tarff Valley

Seniors

1st Kerrin Forsyth and Shy

Juniors

1st Finn McMiken and Welshie