Sun shines at Carty dressage competition for MRC riders

Machars Riding Club held their penultimate dressage show of the 2017 season last Wednesday night at Carty Port Equestrian.
Again the competitors had another great turn out in a lovely relaxed competition in glorious sunshine.
The club would like to say thank you to the judge for the evening Kara Torrance, her scribe Ellie Torrance, and scorer Alison Johnstone.
A special mention must go to Galloway Pony Club members who appeared in large numbers to compete in the PC Grassroots test. The club memebers wish you all the best of luck at areas. Well done to everyone who competed. Hopefully everyone will be back on September 2 for the final show of the season.
Results -
Intro B Beginners sponsored by Marr Financial
1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe
Intro B Sponsored by Marr Financial
Seniors
1st Darcie Spencer and Macy
2nd Julie Pedley and Celtic Enchantment
3rd Clair Hinds and Celtic Charm
Juniors
1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst
2nd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie
Prelim 14 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare
Seniors
1st Kerrin Forsyth and Maverick
2nd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy
Juniors
1st Georgie Barrr and Willoway Amethyst
2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie
3rd Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu
4th Charlotte Service and Foley
Pony Club Grassroots 2016
Seniors
1st Mollie Miller Smith and Casper
Juniors
1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick
2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie
3rd Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst
4th Tammy Campbell and Bobbie
5th Charlotte Service and Foley
6th Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass
Novice 30 Sponsored by Tarff Valley
Seniors
1st Kerrin Forsyth and Shy
Juniors
1st Finn McMiken and Welshie
