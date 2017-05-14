Summer show jumping at Calgow

The summer show jumping season has started again at Calgow Equestrian outside Newton Stewart.

The sunny weather brought lots of competitors to the centre on Tuesday evening, with old and new combinations enjoying the challenge.

Results:

Class 1 - X-Poles Juniors: X-poles assisted - 1, Brooke Stewart and Toffee; 2, Sarah McConnell and Abbey; 3, Rianna and Earnie; X-poles non-assisted - 1, Anna Poland and Diesal; 2, Sarah Jones and Skye; 3, Megan McIlwraith and Heather; Class 2 - 40cm Assisted - 1, Lyndsay Cannon and Apple; 2, Sarah McConnell and Abbey; 3, Sarah McConnell and Vennes Non-assisted - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Caitlyn Serry and Mia; 3, Lorna Cannon and Mac; Class 3 - 50cm Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee; 3, Caitlyn Sherry and Mia; Seniors -1, Britney Hill and Beau; 2, Hannah Burns and Vennes

Class 4 - 60cm Juniors - 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake; 2, Zoe McConnell and Abbey ; 3, Madison Lochrie and Sunny; Seniors - 1, Maureen Rice and Jenny; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch and Blossom

Class 5 - 70cm Juniors - 1, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 2, Nicole Frame and Blue; 3, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; Seniors - 1, Maureen Rice and Jenny; 2, Hannah Burns and Jazz; Class 6 - 80cm Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Roo; 2, Jodie Stewart and Ceefax; 3, Rowen Allison and Blue; Seniors - 1, Isla Forsyth and Maverick 2, Andrea Fitton and Blue; 3, Hannah Burns and Jazz; Class 7 - 90cm Juniors - 1, Evie Murdoch and Vice; 2, Jodie Stewart and Holly; Seniors - 1, Charlotte McDowall nad Bubble gum; 2, Isla Forsyth and Maverick; 3, Andrea Fitton and Blue

Class 8 - 1.00m Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn; 2, Jade Stewart and Holly; Seniors - 1, Charlotte McDowall and Buble gum; 2, Quinn Jolly and Blue; CLass 9 - 1.10m Juniors - 1, Caitlin Jolly and Finn; Seniors - 1, Quinn Jolly and Blue