Summer dressage winners at Calgow

The prizes and rosettes for the summer dressage league at Calgow Equestrian were presented this week to the winning combinations.

Kate Soriani, who organises the dressage events at the centre, welcomed everyone to the presentations in the Jai Jolly Arena and congratulated the winners before handing over the prizes.

The summer dressage prizewinners at Calgow Equestrian

The winter dressage will start in November and anyone who can help on the day of the competition by volunteering will be very welcome.

Results:

Intro Senior - 1, Claire Higgins and Blue; 2, Louise Kerr and Tara

Prelim Senior - 1, Sue Forrest and Mitch; 2, Kayleigh McCulloch and Macy

Novice Senior - 1, Andrea Fitton and Penny

Junior Intro 1 - 1, Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

Junior Intro 2 - 1, Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

Prelim Junior 1 - 1, Molly McCubbin and Fizz

Prelim Junior 2 - 1, Molly McCubbin and Fizz