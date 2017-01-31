Stranraer juniors win Scottish title

Three junior curlers from Stranraer became Scottish Junior Champions recently at Aberdeen Ice Rink and can now look forward to a trip to South Korea for the World Junior Championships in February.

Naomi Brown, playing with Team Jackson, has retained her junior title, while in the men’s section Euan Kyle and Fraser Shaw, playing with Team Bryce, triumphed for the first time at Scottish Championships level.

Team Bryce and Team Jackson both had a great week – going through the round robin undefeated and managing to secure their spots in the finals by winning the page 1 v 2 playoffs on Saturday night.

The finals were Team Bryce v Team Whyte for the men’s title and Team Jackson v Team Aitken for the women’s.

The final score in the mens was a 9-7 victory for Team Bryce and, in a very close game, after an extra-end, Team Jackson beat Team Aitken 5-4.

Both teams will now prepare to represent Scotland at the World Junior Curling Championships being held in Gangneung, Republic of Korea from 16 – 26 February 2017.