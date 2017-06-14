Steve Hallum remembered by gun club

Dalbeattie Civic Gun Club held a 50-bird clay pigeon shoot on Sunday, June 4, at Little Cloak Farm, Dalbeattie in memory of their late secretary and long-standing club member Steve Hallam.
Mrs Sue Hallam kindly agreed to hand over the new trophy, which had been expertly crafted by Ian Edmonds, to the winner Alan Carson who had an excellent score of 147 X 150. The runner-up was Billy Paton with a score of 146 X 150.
Other Prizewinner were:
Event 1.
74 Pts- Alan Carson
73 Pts- Brian Carson
72 Pts-Billy Paton
71 Pts- Alan Gordon, Tommy Galashan, David Bell
70 Pts-Dougie Brown, Wilson Munro
Event 2
75 Pts- Dougie Brown, Tommy Galashan
74 Pts-Colin Maxwell, Billy Paton
73 Pts- Alan Carson
72 Pts- Willie Little, Alan Gordon
71 Pts- Stuart Nichol