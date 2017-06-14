Steve Hallum remembered by gun club

Dalbeattie Civic Gun Club held a 50-bird clay pigeon shoot on Sunday, June 4, at Little Cloak Farm, Dalbeattie in memory of their late secretary and long-standing club member Steve Hallam.

Mrs Sue Hallam kindly agreed to hand over the new trophy, which had been expertly crafted by Ian Edmonds, to the winner Alan Carson who had an excellent score of 147 X 150. The runner-up was Billy Paton with a score of 146 X 150.

Other Prizewinner were:

Event 1.

74 Pts- Alan Carson

73 Pts- Brian Carson

72 Pts-Billy Paton

71 Pts- Alan Gordon, Tommy Galashan, David Bell

70 Pts-Dougie Brown, Wilson Munro

Event 2

75 Pts- Dougie Brown, Tommy Galashan

74 Pts-Colin Maxwell, Billy Paton

73 Pts- Alan Carson

72 Pts- Willie Little, Alan Gordon

71 Pts- Stuart Nichol