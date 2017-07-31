Search

Steve and Susan win Briars

Briars prizewinners at Wigtown Back row J Hart, J Smith, S McGinn, D McGinn, D Drysdale Captain Front - S Bell, I Robinson Presenting S Kingston J Cameron & B Porter
Results of the Briars Engravers Mixed Greensome played on July 29 at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club:

1, S Bell & S Kingston 78-11-67; 2, J Camerson & B Porter 81-12-69; 3, S & D McGinn 79-9.8-69.2

Scratch J Hart & J Smith 77.