Steve and Susan win Briars

Results of the Briars Engravers Mixed Greensome played on July 29 at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club:
1, S Bell & S Kingston 78-11-67; 2, J Camerson & B Porter 81-12-69; 3, S & D McGinn 79-9.8-69.2
Scratch J Hart & J Smith 77.
Results of the Briars Engravers Mixed Greensome played on July 29 at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club:
1, S Bell & S Kingston 78-11-67; 2, J Camerson & B Porter 81-12-69; 3, S & D McGinn 79-9.8-69.2
Scratch J Hart & J Smith 77.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.