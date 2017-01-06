South league serves up six of the best as 2017 begins

As we enter the second half of the season, six South of Scotland League matches are scheduled to be played this Saturday.

Creetown entertain a high flying Mid Annandale side at Castle Cary Park for a contest that looks like it could go either way, but with home advantage, Creetown could well claim the three points from what is expected to be a highly entertaining match.

Heston Rovers play hosts to Edusport Academy at Palmerston Park, with the second-placed visitors the more likely of the two teams to take the points.

There is an Annandale clash at Lockerbie where Lochmaben entertain Upper Annandale in a contest that could go close.

Blairmount Park is the venue for the match between Newton Stewart and Nithsdale Wanderers for an encounter that is usually well contested. The home side have been on a good run of form prior to the holiday break and will be keen to continue, but will find the Sanquhar side a hard nut to crack, although the Creesiders are expected to record a victory ... albeit probably a narrow one.

St Cuthbert Wanderers meet Abbey Vale at Kirkcudbright and are more than capable of continuing their good run of form, although Vale have proved this season that they are no pushovers and are more than capable of pushing Saints all the way. League leaders entertain Lochar Thistle at Trammondford Park and will start as strong favourites to take the three points and maintain their unbeaten league record.

South of Scotland League fixtures for Saturday, January 7 (all kick-offs at 2pm unless otherwise stated):

Creetown v Mid Annandale; Heston Rovers v Edusport Academy; Lochmaben v Upper Annandale (ko 3pm); Newton Stewart v Nithsdale Wanderers (ko 3pm); St Cuthbert Wanderers v Abbey Vale (ko 3pm); Wigtown and Bladnoch v Lochar Thistle.