Senior 3 winners at Wigtown and Bladnoch

Here are the results of the Tom and Norah Simpson Senior 3 Person Team Open, which was held at Wigtown and Bladnoch Golf Club on Thursday 17th August:
1, A Strain, B Whannel, O Gault 66 - 4.9 - 61.1; 2, M Cluckie, T Bark, R McHarg 68 - 4.9 - 63.1; 3, H Bark, T Simpson, W Neil 69 - 4.1 - 64.8.
Draw for the Norman Furnishings - Gents Open to be held at Wigtown & Bladnoch on Sunday 27th August:
Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club
09.00 - J McLean; G Campbell
9.15 - R McHarg; K Wilson
10.00 - S Kingston; T McCreadie
10.15 - C Austin; A MacDonald
Late Entries
12.00 - D McGinn
12.15 - D Drysdale; T Simpson
12.30 - J Smith; T Bark
Last late entries 1pm. Please phone clubhouse on 01988403354.
