Scott Grierson triumph over Wigtown for Castle Kennedy

The annual battle of the Provinces for the title of top curling club in Wigtownshire went this year to Castle Kennedy Curling Club.

The Rhins O’ Gallowa’ League champions beat their Galloway Province rivals, Wigtown Curling Club, by four points to two at Stranraer Ice Rink on Wednesday night.

Three teams for each club faced up to each other in the challenge for the Scott-Grierson Trophy with Maureen Parker (Castle Kennedy) beating Dick Adams (Wigtown) by nine shots to five on rink one.

On rink two, Douglas McMillan (Castle Kennedy) had a torrid time against John Cannon (Wigtown), but a big last end score made a difference to the final score of 11-6 to the Wigtown rink.

On sheet three, teenage skip Blair Haswell (Castle Kennedy) and Jim Cannon (Wigtown) had a ding-dong battle before Blair’s young hot-shots, plus mum Linda, pulled clear to win by eight shots to four, giving Castle Kennedy a 23 to 20 shots advantage.

At the presentations, Galloway Province President Drew Paton, congratulated the winners and asked club representative Linda Haswell to collect the Coulson Trophy for winning the Rhins League. Rhins President Norman Brown then called on Wigtown President John Cannon to collect the Auchendoon Trophy for the Galloway Province League. Linda then accepted the Scott-Grierson Trophy for Castle Kennedy.