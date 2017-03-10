Scotland’s Hugh Nibloe in world title bid in Korea

Castle Kennedy Curling Club were missing a player this week for the Scott-Grierson Trophy, because their President Hugh Nibloe was in South Korea representing Scotland in the World Wheelchair Championships.

Yesterday Hugh and his teammates had already qualified for the play-off stages before the round-robin stages were completed.

The Scots had a lot to smile about after they finished their final round-robin game with a win over Germany to lock themselves in the 1v2 page-play-off after three straight wins. In a back and forth trading of single points through five ends of play, Scotland put a stand-out four points on the board in the sixth end to give them a four point advantage. Forcing Germany to a single point in the seventh end, sealed the win 6-3 for Scotland.

The team of Aileen Neilson, Rob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Hugh are in second place in the overall standings behind Russia, to whom they lost 8-7 earlier in the competition.

They will face Russia in today’s play-offs with the winner going straight through to the gold-medal match.

The losers will have a second chance to reach the final against the winners of the play-off between third and fourth. The line-up for that match will be decided after Thursday’s second series of round-robin matches.

The Scots, who accrue qualification points for Great Britain during the Paralympic cycle, have already qualified a team to represent Great Britain at the Winter Paralympics, which start in exactly a year’s time.

Defending champions Russia beat Germany to become the first team to reach the play-offs of the Championships in the Gangneung Curling Centre, before narrowly defeating Finland to preserve their 100 per cent record.

Also on the team in South Korea is Girvan’s Angie Malone.

The semi-finals and the final are played on Saturday.