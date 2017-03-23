Scotland make the play-offs at the world championships

The Scottish women’s curling team, including Stranraer’s Vicki Adams, are in today’s play-offs at the world championships in Beijing, China.

The Scots secured the fourth place berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic yesterday afternoon, giving them a 7 win- 4 loss record

Although the team, skipped by Eve Muirhead, struggled earlier in the week, they won their last four games to guaranteed them a last-four ranking along with Canada, Sweden and Russia.

Skip Eve Muirhead said: “We have built a lot of momentum.

“We struggled at the start of the week -which is typical for us – then we got form. That’s exactly what we’re doing. I’m really pleased and we need to keep the same mentality for the last game.”

Their last game saw Eve, Anna Sloan, Vicki and Lauren Gray battle all the way against the in-form Czechs, who took a one shot lead into the tenth and last end. But Eve Muirhead drew round a centre guard with her first stone, tempting the Czech skip Anna Kubeskova into a tap-back, which wrecked on the guard, leaving Eve a simple take out for the two.

The Canadian team, skipped by Rachel Homan, have gone undefeated through the competition so far and are the hot favourites for gold. The Swedes were the runners-up in last year’s European Championships and the Russia team were the 2016 world silver medallists.