Rhins Active School Outdoor Netball League

More than 100 primary pupils took part in the Council’s Annual Rhins Active Schools Outdoor Netball League 2017.

The league was held weekly on Monday evenings after school at Stair Park in Stranraer, where each of the 13 primary school teams that entered into the league played against each other over the 7 weeks with points being awarded depending on whether they won, lost or drew their games.

Each year the league is extremely close and this year was no different with the final games on the very last night deciding the league winners.

After a very close game between Rephad A and Belmont A, the league was won by Belmont A who had an outstanding unbeaten record in the league. In second place was Rephad A who only lost 1 game throughout the league. In third place was Sandhead who fought hard for top place each week.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chairman of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning committee, said: “Netball is continuing to excel in the area and we would like to thank the teachers, parents, coaches and ladies from Stranraer Netball league who give up their team on each week to help the children to learn and enjoy playing netball.”