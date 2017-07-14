Reunion of 1967 school football team

Last Tuesday evening, in the Crown Hotel Newton Stewart, 11 members of the 1967 Douglas Ewart High School under 15 football team met together for first time since their school days.

As stated in last week’s Galloway Gazette the former players travelled from all over the country to meet up with each other again.

Organiser Sam Irving said: “I think everyone was slightly nervous before arrival but as soon as we all met the jokes an memories came flooding back and the evening seemed to pass so quickly and I am certain we will keep in touch over the oncoming years.

“Thanks go to the hotel for all there help and for the lovely meal we were served. It was unfortunate that Gordon Kevan and Billy Hutchison could not attend but I know we will meet sometime in the future. Also thanks to Margaret Allan in the administration department at the Douglas Ewart for help in supplying photographs and magazine snippets from the school archives, but especially to all the boys who travelled a long way just to make the evening happen.”