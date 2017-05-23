Record Breaking Galloway Hillbillies Event

Galloway Hillbillies Events held their fourth Kirroughtree Hillbilly Duathlon over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May.

To the delight of the organisers, sponsors and many volunteers who helped out across the weekend, the run/mountain bike duathlon which takes place in Kirroughtree Forest near Palnure, continued to attract terrific local support with 92 juniors and 153 adults participating this year.

In the junior event, which took place amidst some showery conditions on the Saturday, a strong field of 67 8-11 year olds set foot at 11am. This is always a fun race to spectate as the kids return on-mass from their three minute lap of the events field to a mad scramble for their bikes in change-over! Continuing his great form of recent years, Harry Barr (Newton Stewart Tri Club) took over a minute off his previous record to clinch gold in the individual category in a time of 11:41 mins. First female home was Tilly Christie in a time of 15:14 mins. In the team pursuit, 14 pairs completed the course including Flora Kennedy and Solli Stephenson in the mixed pairs, who took 3.5 minutes off the previous record.

Nine individuals and eight pairs took part in the 12-15 race at noon. Lucas Pedley and Callum Craik were first pair home in a time of 41:07 mins with first male individual Douglas Copeman hot on their heels in a record breaking performance of 41:09 mins! First female individual to round the course was Molly Purcell in 49:56 mins. Two records were broken in the team category with female duo Abigail Fyall and Poppy Voce taking 40 seconds off the previous record and the mixed duo of Iona Jamieson and James Moffat taking over seven mins off the 2016 record, completing the course in a fantastic time of 45:09 mins.

The organisers were delighted to be able to offer all junior participants free ice cream and yoghurts, very kindly supplied by Cream O’ Galloway and Rowan Glen. Prize winners were laden with biking goods, generously provided by MPG Cycles and Kirkcowan Cycles.

On Sunday, the skies brightened for a sunny start to Senior Race Day. The atmosphere was buzzing in anticipation of this being the most highly contested senior race for some years, particularly in the solo mens, where the current record holder Andrew Douglas was making a return to the race after three years. Conditions were perfect underfoot on both the run and bike trails, with Saturday’s rainfall really helping to settle the dusty tracks. 11 runners including male solo competitors Andrew Douglas (VeloViewer), Michael Pluckrose (Carlisle Tri Club), Bruce McCleary (Studio Velo) and David Houston rounded the challenging run course in under 45 minutes, headed up by Gary Flannighan who broke his 2016 run record by dipping under 41 minutes. Jemma McNeill (Newton Stewart Tri Club) put in an amazing run performance to break her own female run record by over a minute, recording 44:33 mins. A quick changeover at the start finish area and the bikes were off around the Kirroughtree Seven Stanes Red Route where local biking stars Josh Hurley (3B Construction/BreakPad) and Ben White (The BreakPad), both competing in teams this year, were expected to smash the fastest bike time. In the end, only 11 seconds separated them, with Ben just stealing the crown in an outstanding time of 47:18 mins. Fastest female bike rider home was Sofia Christiansen (The BreakPad) who, despite biking saddle-less from the top of Rocky Road, managed to take nearly 3 minutes off her 2015 record time, easily securing fastest female pair record with partner Jemma McNeill by almost 20 minutes. In total, 12 out of 18 records were re-written this year including male senior individual, where Andrew Douglas maintained his title in a time of 01:34:17 hours. Michael Pluckrose, two-time overall male solo champion at the event, pipped Bruce McCleary to the line by only two seconds and maintained his vet male category dominance in the event, taking 40 seconds off his 2014 record time. In the female vet category, Nicole Bonnet returned to win the solo competition and re-write her own 2016 record. In the pairs, Gary Flannighan and Josh Hurley came home first overall in a record time of 01:28:28 hours. Simona Dunn and David Dunn easily took the mixed vet team record, as did Alastair Innes and David Allison (Galloway Hillbillies) in the male supervet team category. All record breakers were entered into a draw for a single night stay in one of Laggan Outdoor luxury snugs – this was won by Sofia Christiansen. ETB technologies sponsored a cash prize for all Under 22’s winners competing solo. This year’s only entrant Sam Gurling (Newton Stewart Tri Club), participating this year for his first time in the adult event, took this award for his brilliant performance, rounding the course in 01:46:33 hours. Overall male and female solo winners Andrew Douglas and Rebecca Bright each took home a wonderful Galloway Hillbillies trophy, kindly sponsored by Euan McConnell Ltd.

For all the results and outstanding record breaking performances from the duathlon, please see the Galloway Hillbillies website http://gallowayhillbillies.org/index.php/duathlon/results-2017 or visit the Galloway Hillbillies Events Facebook and Twitter pages. This year, the organisers were able to offer all adult race participants free photos – see Giles Atkinson Photography for more info.

Thank you to everyone who took part. What an amazing weekend! Special thanks to volunteer marshalls, timing crew and registration and shirt-stand fairies, to SiEntries for senior timing, Mac for brilliant commentary, events first aid and rescue, Raynet and Forestry Commission Scotland. To Churchill Catering, Cream o’ Galloway and Rowan Glen for supplying refreshments, ice cream and yoghurts. And finally, most importantly, thank you to the many sponsors without which this year’s events would not be possible. Keep an eye on the Galloway Hillbillies website for information on the next Galloway Hillbilly Event – the 10@Kirroughtree - which takes place on Saturday 26th August 2017.

The Kirroughtree Hillbilly Duathlon 2017

Results

Senior: Male Female

Senior Individual

Male - Andrew Douglas 01:34:17 (2017)

Female -Rowan Armstrong 01:55:38 (2014)

Vet Individual

Male - MichaelPluckrose 01:37:22 (2017)

Female - Nicole Bonnet 02:08:35 (2017)

Super Vet Individual

Male - Craig Malcolmson 01:47:55 (2016)

Female - Eunice Alexander 02:33:37 (2015)

Separate discipline records

Fastest Run

Male - Gary Flannighan 40:59 (2017)

Female - Jemma McNeill 44:33 (2017)

Fastest Bike

Male - Ben White 47:18 (2017)

Female - Sofia Christiansen 59:12 (2017)

Team records

Male Senior Team

Gary Flannighan & Josh Hurley 01:28:28 (2017)

Female Senior Team

Jemma McNeill & Sofia Christiansen 01:43:45 (2017)

Mixed Senior Team

Rowan Armstrong & Neil Little 01:38:52 (2016)

Male Vet Team

Alan Baxter & Will Voce 01:36:22 (2016)

Female Vet Team

Frances Butler & Sam Hill 01:58:42 (2016)

Mixed Vet Team

Simona Dunn & David Dunn 01:55:56 (2017)

Male SuperVet Team

Alastair Innes & David Allison 01:49:38 (2017)

Female Supervet Team

No record to date N/A

Mixed Supervet Team

Jo Rennie & Kenny Livingston 02:01:55 (2017)

Under 16’s:

1 Lucas Pedley & Callum Craik 1st Pair MU16

2 Douglas Copeman 1st Individual MU16

3 Thomas Bowden & Cameron Steele 2nd Pair MU16

4 Thomas Forster & Lewis Kennedy 3rd Pair MU16

5 Iona Jamieson & James Moffat 1st Pair MU16

6 Corey Whiteford 1st Individual MU14

7 Anna Christie & Harry Barr 2nd Pair XU16

8 Zac Armstrong 2nd Individual MU14

9 Jack Parker 3rd Individual MU14

10 Daniel Baxter & Jack Griffin 4th Pair MU16

11 Molly Purcell 1st Individual FU16

12 Abigail Fyall & Poppy Voce 1st Pair FU16

13 Maria Stachnio 1st Individual FU14

14 Ciaran Ferrie & Daniel Dunmore 5th Pair MU16

15 Millie Voce 2nd Individual FU14

16 Drew Fisher 4th Individual MU14

8-11 YEARS:

1 Harry Barr 1st Individual MU12

2 Cameron Darnbrough 2nd Individual MU12

3 Sam Barbour 3rd Individual MU12

4 Jack McIlwraith 4th Individual MU12

5 Flora Kennedy & Solli Stephenson 1st Pair XU12

6 Ben Armstrong 5th Individual MU12

7 Zach Barbour 1st Individual MU10

8 Kyle Higgins 2nd Individual MU10

9 Ryan McNicholas Hogg & James Ward 1st Pair MU12

10 Tilly Christie 1st Individual FU12

11 Aiden Hannay 6th Individual MU12

12 Euan Dillon & Ben Stewart 2nd Pair MU12

13 Cormac Purcell 7th Individual MU12

14 Mungo Bryson 8th Individual MU12

15 Tom Callander & Matthew Hind 3rd Pair MU12

16 Zak Rawlings & Ryan Hind 4th Pair MU12

17 Ella Simpson & Thomas Simpson 2nd Pair XU12

18 Freya Gibson 1st Individual FU10

19 Cameron Benson & Callum Rawlings 5th Pair MU12

20 Maddie Barr 2nd Individual FU10

21 Oliver Jack & Bruce Copeman 6th Pair MU12

22 Callum Baxter 9th Individual MU12

23 Lewis Valentine & Sam McTurk 7th Pair MU12

24 Joe Thomson 3rd Individual MU10

25 Kyle Whiteford 4th Individual MU10

26 Ellie Cluckie & Molly Mcgowan 1st Pair FU12

27 Katie Butler & Kelsey Quinn 2nd Pair FU12

28 Katy McGowan 3rd Individual FU10

29 Noah Crudgington 5th Individual MU10

30 Alexander McTurk 10th Individual MU12

31 Glen Jamieson 6th Individual MU10

32 Isla McConnell & James McConnell 3rd Pair XU12

33 Isla Dodds 4th Individual FU10

34 Fraser Kennedy 7th Individual MU10

35 Ollie Hamilton 8th Individual MU10

36 Poppy Sinden 5th Individual FU10

37 Heather Hale 2nd Individual FU12

38 Chloe McElrea 3rd Individual FU12

39 Joe Kibble 9th Individual MU10

40 Lewis Murdoch 10th Individual MU10

41 Crawford Broatch 11th Individual MU12

42 Andrew Sinden 12th Individual MU12

43 Stuart Davies 11th Individual MU10

44 Megan McIlwraith 6th Individual FU10

45 Thor Helson 12th Individual MU10

46 Arran Maclagan 13th Individual MU10

47 Lucy Davies 7th Individual FU10 48 Beth Hutchison & Emile Sutherland 3rd Pair FU12

49 Rowan Muirhead 4th Individual FU12

50 Lucy Barr & Olivia Baxter 4th Pair FU12

51 Luis Alderslowe 14th Individual MU10

52 Rhys Young 15th Individual MU10

53 Beth McElrea 5th Individual FU12

54 Abbi Irving 8th Individual FU10