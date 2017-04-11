Prizes handed out to Kirkcudbright curlers

Kirkcudbright Country Curling Club held their annual bonspiel, annual general meeting and prizegiving dinner at Kirkcudbright Golf Club recently, an occasion enjoyed by all, but saddened by the recent death of the honorary president Robin Dunlop.

Prizes were presented by canny curler and senior Skip Donald Haining.

Club Championship & Shuffle was won by the rink of Colin MacLane, Peter Thomson, Micky Ball, and Jane Young cruised to victory.

The Sub Skip’s was a tight fought contest won by the narrowest of margins by the rink of John Young, Morris Halliday, Paul Tebay and Margaret Locke.

The Bonspiel was a real fun day was won by the rink of David Baty, David Steel, Lesley Doughty and Joan Ross.

This year’s Wooden Stone was awarded to the Bonspiel rink of Margaret Locke, Paul Tebay, Stuart Dichburn and Jim McCrae.

Congratulations to the prize winners, commiserations to the others, thanks to all who helped during the season and better luck next year to curlers everywhere.