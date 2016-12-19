PJD and Emma are doubles aces

The Galloway Province held their annual curling doubles championships at Stranraer Ice Rink last Friday evening with the overall winners being Peter JD Wilson and Emma Vance who finished their two games ten shots up.

The runners-up were the father and son combination of Iain and Ally McFadzean from Kirkmabreck who were eight shots up overall.

Twelve teams took part in the competition, which is based on the mixed doubles format, with the ‘mixed’ element removed. All teams played two four-end games throughout the evening on keen ice with good draws on both hands.

At the presentations afterwards, Galloway Province President Drew Paton congratulated the winners and the runners-up and thanked all the curlers for coming to take part in this new style of curling, which will be a medal sport at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He then presented Peter and Emma with boxes of luxury chocolates and Iain and Ally with tubs of sweets.

Peter Wilson then spoke, saying how much he enjoyed playing the new doubles format and he also had a special word of praise for his partner Emma, saying how well she had played in both rounds.