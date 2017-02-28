Newton Stewart mount fight back at home after losing shock early goal

In the South of Scotland League at Blairmount Park Newton Stewart drew two-all with Upper Annandale.

The Creesiders suffered from an early defensive mix-up when Joseph Usher of Upper Annandale took advantage to put his side ahead after only two minutes play.

However, Newton rallied after the setback and striker Robert Middleton levelled the match two minutes later with a well taken goal.

In a very open and even match Uppers restored their lead five minutes before the break when they were awarded a penalty and Usher duly obliged from the spot.

The second-half was played out with the defences on top and with the visitors looking like taking the three points some excellent play down the right involving defender Martyn Henry resulted in him lashing the ball through a ruck of players from a tight angle and into the net for a well deserved equaliser and a share of the points.

The final of this season’s Cree Lodge Cup was played at Meadow Park last Friday night when Heston Rovers and St Cuthbert Wanderers locked horns.

Saints went nap eventually with Heston only managing two goals in reply. The Kirkcudbright side were three goals in front through Philip Middleton, Andrew Donley and Zac Caldwell before Heston found the net with an effort from Jamie Struthers just before the half time whistle. Five minutes after the restart Middlemass scored a fourth for Saints and with twenty minutes left to play Struthers gave Heston a lifeline, but fifteen minutes later Donley made sure of victory to land his side the silverware.

Title chasers Wigtown and Bladnoch had their game against Nithsdale Wanderers postponed.