St Medan Golf Club

The Ladies Cancer Open, kindly sponsored by The Harbour Inn, Garlieston, was played at St Medan on Saturday 24th June. In sunny but breezy weather the competition was played over the course which was in perfect condition.

Results:

1, Lynne Allan and Sally Moore (NS) 75 16 59; 2, Joyce Maitland and Morag McLean (NS) 94 28 66 (biw); 3, Julia and Muriel Duncan (StM) 92 26 66.