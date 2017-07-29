New football season in the south kicks off this weekend

Football in the South starts again this weekend with a full fixture of South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played on Saturday and seven further league matches being played on Wednesday evening.

The league has a new look about it this year with last seasons champions Edusport Academy having moved on to play in the Lowland League and being replaced by newcomers Bonnytown Thistle from Kilmarnock.

Annan Athletic and Stranraer have also entered sides in the South setup and although Wigtown and Bladnoch have withdrawn for the season competition looks very strong. Saturday’s matches sees the Kilmarnock team kicking off their South adventure with a visit to Creetown who have had a very good pre season warmup so a good game is expected at Castle Cary Park that will give an idea of what the season holds for both Clubs. Annan Athletics return to South football takes them to New Abbey to play Abbey Vale while Stranraer entertain Lochmaben at Stair Park as they too make a comeback in the South of Scotland League. Threave Rovers play hosts to Lochar Thistle for what could be a close and exciting encounter while Stewartry neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers have Upper Annandale as their visitors to St Marys Park. Dumfries YMCA will play Heston Rovers on a Dumfries Derby match and Newton Stewart who recently received their SFA licence will lock horns with Nithsdale Wanderers at Blairmount Park for a contest that could well indicate what the season holds for both Clubs. The full programme on Wednesday evening has Boomytown Thistle again on the road when they play Newton Stewart at Blairmount Park. Stranraer play Creetown while while Annan Athletic host Lochar Thistle. There is a local derby in Lockerbie where Lochmaben and Mid Annandale meet and Heston Rovers entertain Nithsdale Wanderers at Palmerston Park. Threave Rovers have Dumfries YMCA as their visitors to Meadow Park and at Moffat Upper Annandale play Abbey Vale. This new season looks like being one of the most competitive for years with some teams strengths unknown until games are played but the profile of the league will be enhanced by the newcomers from Kilmarnock and the return of the two teams from the Senior Clubs, Stranraer and Annan.

Last Monday evening, a pre-season friendly game took place at Cassencarrie Park with the home side Creetown winning 3-1 against a Kilmarnock Under 20 team.