Wigtownshire championship Day this Sunday

This Sunday sees the Wigtownshire Championship Day with three competitions being played for on the same day at Stranraer Golf Club.

The Championship will be played over 36 holes as normal with the top 16 players going through to the Wigtownshire Matchplay tournament. The Keith Hardie Trophy will be played over 18 holes for handicaps of 12 or less.

The final trophy up grabs is the Ted & Jo Boyd Handicap Cup which will be played for over 18 holes as normal by players with a handicap of 13 or more. Double Wigtownshire Order of Merit points are available for players in all three competitions. Late entries are still available by contacting Stranraer Golf Club on 01776870245. Good luck to all the golfers taking part.

Last Thursday saw the first round of matches in the Wigtownshire Gents leagues. The results of the Scratch league was solid home wins for Dunskey 3-1 against last years winners Newton Stewart. Wigtownshire County had a good win at home against St Medan 3-1. The last result was a away win for Stranraer at Wigtown & Bladnoch 1-3. This week sees Dunskey travel to St Medan, Wigtownshire County away against Wigtown & Bladnoch and Newton Stewart travelling to Stranraer. The ‘B’ league saw Newton Stewart win at home against Dunskey, Stranraer won at home against Wigtown & Bladnoch and Wigtownshire County had a solid win at away against St Medan.’