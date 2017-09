Try Curling for 2017 is starting this Wednesday 4th October at Stranraer Ice Rink.

Also on the 13th October Stranraer Ice Rink is have a day of curling for Cash for Kids.

Curlfest cash for kids at Stranraer Ice Rink will have various stalls and on the ice coaching and prizes for nearest the pot lid but not covering it, plus there will be New Age Kurling to try.