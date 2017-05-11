Triathlon club have a spring in their step after winter training

Newton Stewart Triathlon club members have been out in force over the last few weeks, putting all their winter training to good use.

The spring racing calendar is well and truly under way and has been well supported by both experienced club triathletes and those new to the sport.

Sunday 12th March was the first outing for Martina Moore at the Hamilton sprint duathlon. This consisted of a 5km run taking in two laps of Hamilton Palace Grounds, then it was across the bridge to complete a 21.5km hilly cycle through Strathclyde Park. Martina finished second in her age group in a time of 1.37.25.

A few weeks later she was competing again at the Stirling duathlon, hosted by Stirling Triathlon Club on Sunday 26th March. This time she was joined by fellow Newton Stewart Tri Club team mates Ian Hannah, David Beattie and Brian Harrison. Ian and David completed the standard distance event.

The course was a 10km run consisting of four laps of Stirling University grounds with a challenging hill at the start of each lap.

Next was a two loop, flat cycle course then it was off the bike for the final 5km run. Ian only just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in his age group, David came in 15th.

Martina and Brian competed in the sprint distance, a 5km run followed by one loop of the standard bike course, finishing off with another 5km run.

Martina cam home fifth in her age group and Brian 12th.

Our juniors had their first taste of competition at the Prestwick Aquathlon on Saturday 6th May. Bronagh Beattie, Maria Stachnio Mia Gurling and Kelsey Quinn all completed the swim and run in glorious sunshine.

Newton Stewart Triathlon Club are hosting an Aquathlon on Saturday 20th May at the Merrick Leisure Centre. Everyone is welcome. For details please email info@nstri.co.uk