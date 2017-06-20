Third league dressage show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held their third league dressage show on Sunday in glorious sunshine at Carty Port Equestrian.

With a big number of entries the contestants enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere in the sun.

Thank you to judge for the day Kelly Telfer, scribe Rosanne Service and scorer Wilma MacDonald.

Thanks also must go to our class sponsors Marr Financial Services, Murray Farmcare, Tarff Valley Ltd and Dengie Horse Feeds.

Well done to everyone who competed. Hopefully see you all on the evening of 12th July for our next show.

Results

Juniors

Intro C Beginners sponsored by Marr Financial

Services

1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe

2nd Emma Ramsay and Tootsie

Intro C Sponsored by Marr Financial Services

1st Georgie Barr and Willowey Amethyst

2nd Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot

3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

4th Jenni Brooke and Tink

P13 sponsored by Murray Farmcare

1st Beth McDonald and Foley

2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie

3rd Georgie Barr and Willowey Amethyst

4th Isla Forsyth and Maverick

Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot

5th Molly McCubbin and Fizz

6th Finn McMiken and Welshie

Novice 28 sponsored by Tarff Valley

1st Beth McDonald and Foley

2nd Finn McMiken and Welshie

Seniors

Intro C sponsored by Marr Financial Services

1st Katie McDonald and Ellie

2nd Caron Kennedy Stewart and Tosca

3rd Darcie Spencer and Macey

Prelim 13 sponsored by Murray Farmcare

1st Kara Torrance and Coumroe Harry

2nd Katie McDonald and Ellie

3rd Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazar

4th Kerrin Forsyth and Shy

5th Caron Kennedy Stewart and Tosca

Novice 28 sponsored by Tarff Valley

1st Nadine Scott and Squire

2nd Lyndsey Bradford Forsyth and Bootsie

3rd Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazar

4th Kerrin Forsyth and Maverick