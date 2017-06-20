Third league dressage show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held their third league dressage show on Sunday in glorious sunshine at Carty Port Equestrian.
With a big number of entries the contestants enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere in the sun.
Thank you to judge for the day Kelly Telfer, scribe Rosanne Service and scorer Wilma MacDonald.
Thanks also must go to our class sponsors Marr Financial Services, Murray Farmcare, Tarff Valley Ltd and Dengie Horse Feeds.
Well done to everyone who competed. Hopefully see you all on the evening of 12th July for our next show.
Results
Juniors
Intro C Beginners sponsored by Marr Financial
Services
1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe
2nd Emma Ramsay and Tootsie
Intro C Sponsored by Marr Financial Services
1st Georgie Barr and Willowey Amethyst
2nd Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot
3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie
4th Jenni Brooke and Tink
P13 sponsored by Murray Farmcare
1st Beth McDonald and Foley
2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie
3rd Georgie Barr and Willowey Amethyst
4th Isla Forsyth and Maverick
Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot
5th Molly McCubbin and Fizz
6th Finn McMiken and Welshie
Novice 28 sponsored by Tarff Valley
1st Beth McDonald and Foley
2nd Finn McMiken and Welshie
Seniors
Intro C sponsored by Marr Financial Services
1st Katie McDonald and Ellie
2nd Caron Kennedy Stewart and Tosca
3rd Darcie Spencer and Macey
Prelim 13 sponsored by Murray Farmcare
1st Kara Torrance and Coumroe Harry
2nd Katie McDonald and Ellie
3rd Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazar
4th Kerrin Forsyth and Shy
5th Caron Kennedy Stewart and Tosca
Novice 28 sponsored by Tarff Valley
1st Nadine Scott and Squire
2nd Lyndsey Bradford Forsyth and Bootsie
3rd Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazar
4th Kerrin Forsyth and Maverick