Swimming club return from Fuerteventura camp with new skills and renewed fitness

A group of 25 talented swimmers from all over the region attended Dumfries Amateur Swimming Club’s Warm Weather Training Camp held in Fuerteventura from 31st December to January 5th this year.

The camp would not have been possible without six months of fundraising and the incredible support and funding that they received.

Attendees were granted awards from the Holywood Trust and local Sports Councils and financial assistance from local groups and businesses. Thanks must also be given to all the trip sponsors: Stewart Gordon Decorator, Threave Rural, Ross Bay Retreat, Martin Stitt Builder, Iain Hall Joiner, James Smith Fencing Ltd, Signature Woodwork, TAS Building Supplies & DIY, W. Johnstone & Sons Ltd, Barbours, A. Armstrong Electricians and Hunters Lodge Hotel.

This camp was an amazing team experience with the swimmers completing intensive land work and swimming training in the 50m pool every day. Everyone has returned home with new skills and improved fitness levels which will hopefully pay off as they embark on their 2017 Long Course swimming season in the run up to the Scottish and British Nationals in March/April 2017.