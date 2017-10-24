Superb turnout for the fourth Scott McNicol memorial

The fourth annual Scott McNicol memorial fishing match was held on Saturday with 70 anglers turning out to compete in dire weather conditions.

The event is in memory of Castle Douglas man Scott who died in a road accident five years ago.

Scott won gold in junior, youth and senior international levels for his fishing, and the match has been organised by his family and friends every year to raise money for charities and young budding fishing enthusiasts.

This year Tom Walkinshaw won the Scott McNicol Memorial Trophy for catching a 12lb 2oz conger eel. The ladies title was picked up by Stacey McNicol.

The final count at Monty’s Bar came to a total of £3,821 raised this year, which will be split equally between the Scottish Federation of Sea Angling & Dumfries & Galloway Blood Bikes. Dave Hook, of the Blood Bikes, announced on Saturday evening at the prizegiving ceremony the charity would like to name one of their new vehicles after Scott - ‘Scottyboy’, which is greatly appreciated by all who knew him.

Results:

Scott McNicol Memorial Trophy for heaviest fish overall: Tom Walkinshaw with a 12lb 2oz conger eel

Heaviest bag: 1st - Steven Paterson 30 lb 2.5oz 2nd - Billy Buckley 18lb 9oz 3rd -Stacey McNicol 14lb 08oz

Ladies: 1st - Stacey McNicol 14lbs 08oz 2nd - Pauline Wilson 1lb 08oz

Juniors: 1st - Jack McGarva 6lb 2nd - Kalim Carruthers 5lbs 7oz 3rd - Luke Bureys 2lb

Nominated species: David Dobie - 5lb 5oz bass; Paul Mulvie - 1lb 2.5 oz flounder