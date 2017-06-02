Strong competition at pony club open show

Galloway Branch of the Pony Club held their annual Open Show on Sunday 28th May. The dull morning at Bladnoch Park turned into a day of glorious sunshine which saw competitors travelling from all over Dumfries & Galloway for this show.

Entries were very good with strong competition in all classes from Lead Reins to Coloureds, Veterans, Hunters and even Fancy Dress. Horses, ponies, riders and leaders were turned out beautifully and were a credit to everyone taking part. It was a pleasure to see so many new faces this year as well as familiar ones coming back to have a day out with friends.

Charlotte Armstrong's fabulous Working Hunter course was much admired with lots of combinations of different abilities tackling it.

Wigtown ROM Cornet, Martin Wallace and Hannah Burns, Cornet’s Lass started off the judging in Ring 1 with Tack & Turnout and Young Handler Classes. Margaret Barbour and Alice Greenwood judged the other showing classes and eventually picked Dumfries’s Jaeger McCreath and her Bellindene Boxer as Showing Champion for the Pamela McNeill Trophy. Glenluce’s young Sara McConnell was a beaming Reserve Champion.

Charlotte Armstrong’s fabulous Working Hunter course was much admired with lots of combinations of different abilities tackling sheep troughs, hessian bags, bales and much more. This was a very busy ring for judges Shona Moore and Lynsey Burnett who got to present the newly introduced Mini Working Hunter Championship which went to Galloway member Georgie Barr and Monty with Stranraer’s Emma Drummond and Forlan Hero taking Reserve.

It wasn’t until much later on when they got to choose another Dumfries rider, Andrew Waugh and his lovely Roseways Classic Touch as Working Hunter Champion for the Galloway Pony Club Trophy. It was a another proud moment for Galloway when member, Carolyn Fisher and Seaton Carew brought home the Reserve rosette.

We are extremely lucky to have generous sponsorship from local businesses which helps greatly with the purchasing of rosettes and costs of the show. This year proceeds from the fun dog show were to go to D&G Blood Bikes. Whithorn post lady, Valerie Marshall, had a huge entry of canines to deal with and for the first time awarded a Dog Championship which went to Amy Vance and her JRT, Mo, with Aoife Fisher and labrador Tara Reserve. First Aider, Stuart Dalrymple, asked for a donation also for his day’s attendance so £120 will go to D&G Blood Bikes in total , thank you very much to everyone for this.

The ladies of Newton Stewart RFC kept everyone fed and watered from breakfast time late into the afternoon and were much appreciated. There were many parents, friends and supporters of our club who helped out with this show - manning gates, stewarding, course building and fixing, many thanks to you all for your help as always. Thanks also to Wigtown Agricultural Society for the use of Bladnoch Park, a lovely venue in the

heart of Galloway.

SHOWING

CLASS 1 BEST TURNED OUT

SPONSOR – William Milven & Sons Haulage

Seniors

1st Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution

2nd Emily Kay & SBS Scribbler

3rd Chloe McAdam & Suzie

4th Linda Da Prato & Quinn

5th Darcie Spencer & Goodness Gracious

6th Sarah Fisher & Beauty

7th Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl

Juniors

1st Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup

2nd Georgie Barr & Willoway Amethyst

3rd Libby Kay & Griashall Frederick

4th Megan McIlwraith & Heather

5th Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy

6th Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake

7th Emma Ramsay & Tootsie

CLASS 2 LEAD REIN BEST TURNED OUT - Rider 7yrs and under

SPONSOR- William Milven & Sons Haulage

1st Grace Stovell & Polly

2nd Niamh Heron & Libra

3rd Emma Atcheson & Popcorn

CLASS 3 YOUNG HANDLER - 14 yrs and under.

SPONSOR- William Milven & Sons Haulage

1st Libby Kay & Lacy Oliver

2nd Zoe McConnell & Venus

3rd Sarah Fisher & Beauty

4th Erin Jamieson & Cusop Paris

5th Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIP FROM CLASSES 1-3

SPONSOR – William Milven & Sons Haulage

CHAMPION Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup

RESERVE Libby Kay & Lacy Oliver

CLASS 5 FAMILY HORSE.

SPONSOR – John Patterson Farrier

1st Beth MacDonald & Minstrel

2nd Hannah Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly

3rd Pip Broadway & Wild Rebel

4th Katie Bell & Puzzel

CLASS 5 FAMILY PONY

SPONSOR – John Patterson, Farrier

1st Zoe McConnell & Delila Bay

2nd Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake

3rd Megan McIlwraith & Heather

4th Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup

5th Georgie Barr & Willoway Amethyst

6th Jake McCubbin & Tilly

CLASS 6 VETERAN HORSE/PONY

SPONSOR – Merrick Training

Senior Rider

1st Kayleigh McCulloch & Macy Grey

2nd Nicola Dale & Let Me Impress

3rd Charlotte Service & Clanross Talisman

4th Darcie Spencer & Goodness Gracious

5th Pip Broadway & Wild Rebel

6th Jackie Magrath & Lochhill Rose Petal

Younger Rider

1st Zoe McConnell & Delila Bay

2nd Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz

3rd= Emma Atcheson & Libra

3rd= Sally Drummond & Pendock Jonquil

CLASS 7 COLOURED, INHAND

1st Lehla Partington & Twenty Four Karat Magic

2nd Elaine McCubbin & Tilly

3rd Judith Copeland & Long Feld Oyster

4th Zoe McConnell & Venus

5th Lyndsay Wilson & Dolly Mixture

6th Vicky Campbell & Jack

CLASS 8 MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND, INHAND

1st Rodger Gilmour & Kallister Lodge Miss Marvelous

2nd Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy

3rd Jessica McMaster & Velvet

4th Iona McFarlane & Tarmon Dakota

5th Linda Da Prato & Quinn

6th Debbie Wilson & Maisie of Stevenson Hall

.

CLASS 9 COLOURED, RIDDEN

SPONSOR – RG Contracting

1st Beth MacDonald & Minstrel

2nd Lyndsay Wilson & Dolly Mixture

3rd Hannah Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly

4th Sara McConnell & Venus

5th Megan McIlwraith & Heather

6th Elaine McCubbin & Tilly

CLASS 10 MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND, RIDDEN.

SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons Haulage

Seniors

1st Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer

2nd Ella Wallace & Ballatava Star

3rd Iona McFarlane & Tarmon Dakota

4th Ashley Burns & Hillgarth Balthazar

5th Jackie Magrath & Lochhill Rose Petal

Junior

1st Auryn Kirkpatrick & Cefyn Cracker

2nd Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake

3rd Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruf Gin Fizz

4th Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka

5th Erin Jamison & Cusop Paris

6th Sally Drummond & Pendock Jonquil

CLASS 11 CHAMPIONSHIP 1st and 2nd from classes 5– 10

SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons Haulage

CHAMPION Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer

RESERVE Lehla Partington & Twenty Four Karat Magic

CLASS 12 PONY FANCY DRESS

SPONSOR – John Patterson Farrier

1st Megan McIlraith & Heather

2nd Zoe & Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka

3rd Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy

4th Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake

CLASS 13 YEARLING, 2 OR 3 YEAR OLD, INHAND

1st Charlotte McDowall & Carnells Risky Cruisader

CLASS 14 RIDDEN HUNTER.

SPONSOR – Academy Vet Centre, Stranraer

1st Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution

2nd Isla Forsyth & Maverick

3rd Sheila McConnell & Diamond Annaghdown

4th Heather Scott & Moyasta Rivie

5th Amy Alexander & Greystone Flight

CLASS 15 RIDING HORSE.

SPONSOR – McMillan & Bain Accountants

1st Mollie Miller-Smith & El Divo

2nd Kate MacDonald & Gisalle of Brynoffa

3rd Arlene McNabney & Diamond Lass

4th Sara Davies & Susie

CLASS 16 HUNTER PONY exceeding 138cm not exceeding 148cm . Rider any age

SPONSOR – Davidson Tractors Ltd

1st Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass

2nd Charlotte Service & My Kindred Spirit

3rd Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl

4th Lucy Gaw & Miami Hotshot

5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee

CLASS 17 HUNTER PONY exceeding 128cm not exceeding 138cm. Rider 14 years or under.

SPONSOR – Priory Vet Centre

1st Tammy Campbell & Huwil Blue

CLASS 18 LEAD REIN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 128cm . Rider to be 8 years or under. SPONSOR – 3B Construction Ltd

1st Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka

2nd Breagh Kirkpatrick & Thistledown Chloe

3rd Niamh Heron & Libra

CLASS 19 FIRST RIDDEN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 12m (12.2hh).

Rider to be 10 years or under.

SPONSOR- Ruth McGarry BHS Riding Instructor

1st Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz

2nd Libby Kay & Griashall Frederick

CLASS 20 HORSE CHAMPIONSHIP - 1st and 2nd from classes 13 - 15.

SPONSOR – 3B Construction Ltd

CHAMPION Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution

RESERVE Charlotte McDowall & Carnells Risky Cruisader

CLASS 21 PONY CHAMPIONSHIP - 1st and 2nd from classes 16-19

SPONSOR – Donnan Construction Ltd

CHAMPION Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz

RESERVE Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka

TROPHY CLASS 22 SUPREME SHOWING CHAMPIONSHIP for the PAMELA McNEILL

1st and 2nd from classes 11, 20 and 21.

SPONSOR – Shennanton Sawmill

CHAMPION Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer

RESERVE Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka

WORKING HUNTERS

CLASS 23 STRICTLY BEGINNER PONY NOT EXCEEDING 148cm

Maximum height of fences 50cm.

SPONSOR – McClymont Electrical Services

1st Emma Drummond & Forlan Hero

2nd Cara Jamieson & Pantymel Tim

3rd Grace Stovell & Polly

4th Jake McCubbin & Tilly

5th Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy

6th Laura Donnan & Ginger Spice

CLASS 24 PONY NOT EXCEEDING 122cm (12.hh).

Maximum height of fences 50cm

SPONSOR – Donnan Construction Ltd.

1st Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup

CLASS 25 PONY NOT EXCEEDING 133cm (13.0hh).

Maximum height of fences 60cm.

SPONSOR – RG Contracting

1st Georgie Barr & Monty

2nd Tammy Campbell & Huwil Blue

CLASS 26 MINI WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

1st and 2nd from Classes 23-25

SPONSOR – A & J Campbell, Carsewalloch.

CHAMPION Georgie Barr & Monty

RESERVE Emma Drummond & Forlan Hero

CLASS 27 STRICTLY BEGINNER HORSE OVER 153cm.

Maximum height of fences 65cm.

SPONSOR – Select Bars

1st Arlene McNabney & Moorgrove Diamond Lass

2nd Alasdair Scott & Grey Mint Lady

CLASS 28 NOVICE PONY NOT EXCEEDING 153cm

Maximum height of fences 70cm.

SPONSOR – Whithorn Pharmacy

1st Ella Wallace & Ballatava Star

2nd Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass

3rd Kirsty Fisher & Poppy

4th Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer

5th Emma Donnan & Samantha

6th Nicola Dale & Let Me Impress

CLASS 29 INTERMEDIATE PONY NOT EXEEDING 153cm

Maximum height of fences 80cm

SPONSOR – James Gordon Ltd

1st Susannah Service & Mister Mac

2nd Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass

3rd Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew

4th Rachel Ireland & Mossleigh Billy King

5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee

6th Charlotte McDowall & Miami Bubblegum

CLASS 30 OPEN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 153cm

Maximum height of fences 1m.

1st Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew

2nd Charlotte McDowall & Miami Bubblegum

3rd Quinn Jolly & Into The Blue

4th Susannah Service & Mister Mac

5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee

CLASS 31 NOVICE HORSE OVER 153cm

Maximum height of fences 75cm.

SPONSOR – Creebridge Veterinary Centre

1st Emily Singleton & Greenacres Lordanzo

2nd Andrea Fitton & Blue

3rd Kelsie Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly

4th Heather Scott & Moyasta Rivie

5th Isla Forsyth & Maverick

CLASS 32 INTERMEDIATE HORSE OVER 153CM

Maximum height of fences 95cm

SPONSOR – Creebridge Veterinary Centre

1st Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch

2nd Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier

3rd Arlene McNabney & Earl Of Enaghan

4th Emily Singleton & Greenacres Lordanzo

5th Lorna Wilson & Silvana

6th Sarah Davis

CLASS 33 OPEN HORSE OVER 153cm

Maximum height of fences 1m 5.

SPONSOR - Creebridge Veterinary Centre

1st Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch

2nd Arlene McNabney & Earl Of Ehaghan

3rd Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier

4th Lorna Wilson & Silvana

5th Sarah Davis

CLASS 34 WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP for the GALLOWAY PC TROPHY - 1st and 2nd from classes 27 to 33.

SPONSOR - Creebridge Veterinary Centre

CHAMPION Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch

RESERVE Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew

FUN DOG CLASSES

SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons, Haulage

CLASS 35 DOG WITH WAGGIEST TAIL

1st Rosie

2nd Charlotte

3rd Teasel

4th Trixy

CLASS 36 BEST SMALL DOG/TERRIER

1st Rosie

2nd Mo

3rd Alice

4th Joey

CLASS 37 BEST MEDIUM DOG

1st Lily

2nd Tara

3rd Jess

4th Lulu

CLASS 38 BEST WORKING DOG

1st Jill

2nd Roy

3rd Teasel

CLASS 39 BEST LARGE DOG

1st Roy

2nd Fudge Pudge

3rd Gemma

CLASS 40 BEST YOUNG HANDLER UNDER 10 YEARS OLD

1st Flicka

2nd Macy

3rd Honey Blu

CLASS 41 BEST VETERAN DOG 10 YEARS OLD AND OVER

1st Nelly

2nd Messy

CLASS 42 BEST PUPPY UNDER 12 MONTHS

1st Daisy

2nd Mollie

3rd Lexi

4th Freddie

CLASS 43 CHAMPION DOG

CHAMPION Mo

RESERVE Tara