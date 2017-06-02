Strong competition at pony club open show

Galloway Branch of the Pony Club held their annual Open Show on Sunday 28th May. The dull morning at Bladnoch Park turned into a day of glorious sunshine which saw competitors travelling from all over Dumfries & Galloway for this show.
Entries were very good with strong competition in all classes from Lead Reins to Coloureds, Veterans, Hunters and even Fancy Dress. Horses, ponies, riders and leaders were turned out beautifully and were a credit to everyone taking part. It was a pleasure to see so many new faces this year as well as familiar ones coming back to have a day out with friends.
Wigtown ROM Cornet, Martin Wallace and Hannah Burns, Cornet’s Lass started off the judging in Ring 1 with Tack & Turnout and Young Handler Classes. Margaret Barbour and Alice Greenwood judged the other showing classes and eventually picked Dumfries’s Jaeger McCreath and her Bellindene Boxer as Showing Champion for the Pamela McNeill Trophy. Glenluce’s young Sara McConnell was a beaming Reserve Champion.
Charlotte Armstrong’s fabulous Working Hunter course was much admired with lots of combinations of different abilities tackling sheep troughs, hessian bags, bales and much more. This was a very busy ring for judges Shona Moore and Lynsey Burnett who got to present the newly introduced Mini Working Hunter Championship which went to Galloway member Georgie Barr and Monty with Stranraer’s Emma Drummond and Forlan Hero taking Reserve.
It wasn’t until much later on when they got to choose another Dumfries rider, Andrew Waugh and his lovely Roseways Classic Touch as Working Hunter Champion for the Galloway Pony Club Trophy. It was a another proud moment for Galloway when member, Carolyn Fisher and Seaton Carew brought home the Reserve rosette.
We are extremely lucky to have generous sponsorship from local businesses which helps greatly with the purchasing of rosettes and costs of the show. This year proceeds from the fun dog show were to go to D&G Blood Bikes. Whithorn post lady, Valerie Marshall, had a huge entry of canines to deal with and for the first time awarded a Dog Championship which went to Amy Vance and her JRT, Mo, with Aoife Fisher and labrador Tara Reserve. First Aider, Stuart Dalrymple, asked for a donation also for his day’s attendance so £120 will go to D&G Blood Bikes in total , thank you very much to everyone for this.
The ladies of Newton Stewart RFC kept everyone fed and watered from breakfast time late into the afternoon and were much appreciated. There were many parents, friends and supporters of our club who helped out with this show - manning gates, stewarding, course building and fixing, many thanks to you all for your help as always. Thanks also to Wigtown Agricultural Society for the use of Bladnoch Park, a lovely venue in the
heart of Galloway.
SHOWING
CLASS 1 BEST TURNED OUT
SPONSOR – William Milven & Sons Haulage
Seniors
1st Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution
2nd Emily Kay & SBS Scribbler
3rd Chloe McAdam & Suzie
4th Linda Da Prato & Quinn
5th Darcie Spencer & Goodness Gracious
6th Sarah Fisher & Beauty
7th Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl
Juniors
1st Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup
2nd Georgie Barr & Willoway Amethyst
3rd Libby Kay & Griashall Frederick
4th Megan McIlwraith & Heather
5th Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy
6th Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake
7th Emma Ramsay & Tootsie
CLASS 2 LEAD REIN BEST TURNED OUT - Rider 7yrs and under
SPONSOR- William Milven & Sons Haulage
1st Grace Stovell & Polly
2nd Niamh Heron & Libra
3rd Emma Atcheson & Popcorn
CLASS 3 YOUNG HANDLER - 14 yrs and under.
SPONSOR- William Milven & Sons Haulage
1st Libby Kay & Lacy Oliver
2nd Zoe McConnell & Venus
3rd Sarah Fisher & Beauty
4th Erin Jamieson & Cusop Paris
5th Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl
CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIP FROM CLASSES 1-3
SPONSOR – William Milven & Sons Haulage
CHAMPION Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup
RESERVE Libby Kay & Lacy Oliver
CLASS 5 FAMILY HORSE.
SPONSOR – John Patterson Farrier
1st Beth MacDonald & Minstrel
2nd Hannah Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly
3rd Pip Broadway & Wild Rebel
4th Katie Bell & Puzzel
CLASS 5 FAMILY PONY
SPONSOR – John Patterson, Farrier
1st Zoe McConnell & Delila Bay
2nd Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake
3rd Megan McIlwraith & Heather
4th Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup
5th Georgie Barr & Willoway Amethyst
6th Jake McCubbin & Tilly
CLASS 6 VETERAN HORSE/PONY
SPONSOR – Merrick Training
Senior Rider
1st Kayleigh McCulloch & Macy Grey
2nd Nicola Dale & Let Me Impress
3rd Charlotte Service & Clanross Talisman
4th Darcie Spencer & Goodness Gracious
5th Pip Broadway & Wild Rebel
6th Jackie Magrath & Lochhill Rose Petal
Younger Rider
1st Zoe McConnell & Delila Bay
2nd Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz
3rd= Emma Atcheson & Libra
3rd= Sally Drummond & Pendock Jonquil
CLASS 7 COLOURED, INHAND
1st Lehla Partington & Twenty Four Karat Magic
2nd Elaine McCubbin & Tilly
3rd Judith Copeland & Long Feld Oyster
4th Zoe McConnell & Venus
5th Lyndsay Wilson & Dolly Mixture
6th Vicky Campbell & Jack
CLASS 8 MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND, INHAND
1st Rodger Gilmour & Kallister Lodge Miss Marvelous
2nd Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy
3rd Jessica McMaster & Velvet
4th Iona McFarlane & Tarmon Dakota
5th Linda Da Prato & Quinn
6th Debbie Wilson & Maisie of Stevenson Hall
CLASS 9 COLOURED, RIDDEN
SPONSOR – RG Contracting
1st Beth MacDonald & Minstrel
2nd Lyndsay Wilson & Dolly Mixture
3rd Hannah Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly
4th Sara McConnell & Venus
5th Megan McIlwraith & Heather
6th Elaine McCubbin & Tilly
CLASS 10 MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND, RIDDEN.
SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons Haulage
Seniors
1st Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer
2nd Ella Wallace & Ballatava Star
3rd Iona McFarlane & Tarmon Dakota
4th Ashley Burns & Hillgarth Balthazar
5th Jackie Magrath & Lochhill Rose Petal
Junior
1st Auryn Kirkpatrick & Cefyn Cracker
2nd Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake
3rd Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruf Gin Fizz
4th Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka
5th Erin Jamison & Cusop Paris
6th Sally Drummond & Pendock Jonquil
CLASS 11 CHAMPIONSHIP 1st and 2nd from classes 5– 10
SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons Haulage
CHAMPION Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer
RESERVE Lehla Partington & Twenty Four Karat Magic
CLASS 12 PONY FANCY DRESS
SPONSOR – John Patterson Farrier
1st Megan McIlraith & Heather
2nd Zoe & Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka
3rd Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy
4th Keera McClymont & Strawberry Shortcake
CLASS 13 YEARLING, 2 OR 3 YEAR OLD, INHAND
1st Charlotte McDowall & Carnells Risky Cruisader
CLASS 14 RIDDEN HUNTER.
SPONSOR – Academy Vet Centre, Stranraer
1st Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution
2nd Isla Forsyth & Maverick
3rd Sheila McConnell & Diamond Annaghdown
4th Heather Scott & Moyasta Rivie
5th Amy Alexander & Greystone Flight
CLASS 15 RIDING HORSE.
SPONSOR – McMillan & Bain Accountants
1st Mollie Miller-Smith & El Divo
2nd Kate MacDonald & Gisalle of Brynoffa
3rd Arlene McNabney & Diamond Lass
4th Sara Davies & Susie
CLASS 16 HUNTER PONY exceeding 138cm not exceeding 148cm . Rider any age
SPONSOR – Davidson Tractors Ltd
1st Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass
2nd Charlotte Service & My Kindred Spirit
3rd Jenni Brooke & Tinkers Girl
4th Lucy Gaw & Miami Hotshot
5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee
CLASS 17 HUNTER PONY exceeding 128cm not exceeding 138cm. Rider 14 years or under.
SPONSOR – Priory Vet Centre
1st Tammy Campbell & Huwil Blue
CLASS 18 LEAD REIN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 128cm . Rider to be 8 years or under. SPONSOR – 3B Construction Ltd
1st Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka
2nd Breagh Kirkpatrick & Thistledown Chloe
3rd Niamh Heron & Libra
CLASS 19 FIRST RIDDEN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 12m (12.2hh).
Rider to be 10 years or under.
SPONSOR- Ruth McGarry BHS Riding Instructor
1st Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz
2nd Libby Kay & Griashall Frederick
CLASS 20 HORSE CHAMPIONSHIP - 1st and 2nd from classes 13 - 15.
SPONSOR – 3B Construction Ltd
CHAMPION Nadine Scott & Overwater Evolution
RESERVE Charlotte McDowall & Carnells Risky Cruisader
CLASS 21 PONY CHAMPIONSHIP - 1st and 2nd from classes 16-19
SPONSOR – Donnan Construction Ltd
CHAMPION Molly McCubbin & Sun Ruff Gin Fizz
RESERVE Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka
TROPHY CLASS 22 SUPREME SHOWING CHAMPIONSHIP for the PAMELA McNEILL
1st and 2nd from classes 11, 20 and 21.
SPONSOR – Shennanton Sawmill
CHAMPION Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer
RESERVE Sara McConnell & Vallum Petrushka
WORKING HUNTERS
CLASS 23 STRICTLY BEGINNER PONY NOT EXCEEDING 148cm
Maximum height of fences 50cm.
SPONSOR – McClymont Electrical Services
1st Emma Drummond & Forlan Hero
2nd Cara Jamieson & Pantymel Tim
3rd Grace Stovell & Polly
4th Jake McCubbin & Tilly
5th Rachel Howat & Lady Darcy
6th Laura Donnan & Ginger Spice
CLASS 24 PONY NOT EXCEEDING 122cm (12.hh).
Maximum height of fences 50cm
SPONSOR – Donnan Construction Ltd.
1st Eleanor Archibald & Cadlanvalley Buttercup
CLASS 25 PONY NOT EXCEEDING 133cm (13.0hh).
Maximum height of fences 60cm.
SPONSOR – RG Contracting
1st Georgie Barr & Monty
2nd Tammy Campbell & Huwil Blue
CLASS 26 MINI WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP
1st and 2nd from Classes 23-25
SPONSOR – A & J Campbell, Carsewalloch.
CHAMPION Georgie Barr & Monty
RESERVE Emma Drummond & Forlan Hero
CLASS 27 STRICTLY BEGINNER HORSE OVER 153cm.
Maximum height of fences 65cm.
SPONSOR – Select Bars
1st Arlene McNabney & Moorgrove Diamond Lass
2nd Alasdair Scott & Grey Mint Lady
CLASS 28 NOVICE PONY NOT EXCEEDING 153cm
Maximum height of fences 70cm.
SPONSOR – Whithorn Pharmacy
1st Ella Wallace & Ballatava Star
2nd Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass
3rd Kirsty Fisher & Poppy
4th Jaeger McCreath & Bellindene Boxer
5th Emma Donnan & Samantha
6th Nicola Dale & Let Me Impress
CLASS 29 INTERMEDIATE PONY NOT EXEEDING 153cm
Maximum height of fences 80cm
SPONSOR – James Gordon Ltd
1st Susannah Service & Mister Mac
2nd Eilidh Fisher & Miami Hourglass
3rd Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew
4th Rachel Ireland & Mossleigh Billy King
5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee
6th Charlotte McDowall & Miami Bubblegum
CLASS 30 OPEN PONY NOT EXCEEDING 153cm
Maximum height of fences 1m.
1st Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew
2nd Charlotte McDowall & Miami Bubblegum
3rd Quinn Jolly & Into The Blue
4th Susannah Service & Mister Mac
5th Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma-Lee
CLASS 31 NOVICE HORSE OVER 153cm
Maximum height of fences 75cm.
SPONSOR – Creebridge Veterinary Centre
1st Emily Singleton & Greenacres Lordanzo
2nd Andrea Fitton & Blue
3rd Kelsie Middlemas & Hunter’s Lochhill Folly
4th Heather Scott & Moyasta Rivie
5th Isla Forsyth & Maverick
CLASS 32 INTERMEDIATE HORSE OVER 153CM
Maximum height of fences 95cm
SPONSOR – Creebridge Veterinary Centre
1st Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch
2nd Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier
3rd Arlene McNabney & Earl Of Enaghan
4th Emily Singleton & Greenacres Lordanzo
5th Lorna Wilson & Silvana
6th Sarah Davis
CLASS 33 OPEN HORSE OVER 153cm
Maximum height of fences 1m 5.
SPONSOR - Creebridge Veterinary Centre
1st Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch
2nd Arlene McNabney & Earl Of Ehaghan
3rd Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier
4th Lorna Wilson & Silvana
5th Sarah Davis
CLASS 34 WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP for the GALLOWAY PC TROPHY - 1st and 2nd from classes 27 to 33.
SPONSOR - Creebridge Veterinary Centre
CHAMPION Andrew Waugh & Roseways Classic Touch
RESERVE Carolyn Fisher & Seaton Carew
FUN DOG CLASSES
SPONSOR – A. Jamieson & Sons, Haulage
CLASS 35 DOG WITH WAGGIEST TAIL
1st Rosie
2nd Charlotte
3rd Teasel
4th Trixy
CLASS 36 BEST SMALL DOG/TERRIER
1st Rosie
2nd Mo
3rd Alice
4th Joey
CLASS 37 BEST MEDIUM DOG
1st Lily
2nd Tara
3rd Jess
4th Lulu
CLASS 38 BEST WORKING DOG
1st Jill
2nd Roy
3rd Teasel
CLASS 39 BEST LARGE DOG
1st Roy
2nd Fudge Pudge
3rd Gemma
CLASS 40 BEST YOUNG HANDLER UNDER 10 YEARS OLD
1st Flicka
2nd Macy
3rd Honey Blu
CLASS 41 BEST VETERAN DOG 10 YEARS OLD AND OVER
1st Nelly
2nd Messy
CLASS 42 BEST PUPPY UNDER 12 MONTHS
1st Daisy
2nd Mollie
3rd Lexi
4th Freddie
CLASS 43 CHAMPION DOG
CHAMPION Mo
RESERVE Tara