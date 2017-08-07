Stranraer showjumping held at Terally

Due to the ground conditions on Stranraer Show day, the showjumping had to be postponed, and was subsequently held at Terally Equestrian Centre on Sunday, 6th August.

The event attracted lots of competitors and stiff competition throughout the day, starting with the Lead Rein which saw four combinations jump for the prize of an Ozbozz scooter, very kindly donated by Tesco in Stranraer.

The winners of the let loose class, from left to right Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie (3rd), Sara McConnell on Abi (2nd) and Erin Jamieson on Paris (1st).

The winding course had opportunities to cut corners and make up time, or take it easy and enjoy the round. Fastest on the day was Cara Jamieson on Timmy (lead by Leonnie Laing), followed closely by Noah Gaw on Max (lead by mummy Gael). Breagh Kirkpatrick on George (lead by Tracey Carnegie), and Martha Cannon on Apple Crumble (lead by sister Lyndsay and assisted by mum Hazel) also took part in a great class to start the day.

Moving onto the Let Loose class, which had another 4 competitors fighting it out for top spot. Designed to encourage those combinations that have just come off the lead rein, there was great riding on display and lovely encouragement from everyone. Erin Jamieson riding Paris took first place, and the pony and person treats kindly donated by Tarff Valley at Glenluce, just ahead of Sara McConnell on Abi in second, Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie in third and Breagh Kirkpatrick on George.

Next up was the 45cm class, when some great riding, and tight twists and turns in the jump off entertained the gathered crowd. This class was something of a family affair, with Charlotte Gaw on Henry claiming first place, a medal and prize from Tarff Valley at Glenluce, with sister Phoebe on Molly in second. Zoe McConnell on Tara was third, with her sister Sara on Abi just behind in fourth. Fifth place went to Lyndsay Cannon riding Apple Crumble, just ahead of her sister Lorna on Mac. Horses also competed over the 45cm track, which saw Maureen Rice on Zebadee come in first, with Liz Foulds on Joey in second and Nicole Cockburn on Soldier in third.

Another well-supported class was the 55cm, which saw Charlotte Gaw on Henry claiming the red ribbon again. Madison Laing on Tommy took second this time, pipping Phoebe Gaw on Molly into third. Lorna Cannon rode a lovely round on Mac to take fourth place ahead of Zoe McConnell on Tara in fifth and Lynsday Cannon on Apple Crumble in sixth. Maureen Rice on Zebadee took the horse honours in this class, followed by Ali Yellowlees on Minnow in second and Liz Foulds on Joey in third.

The competition hotted up into the 65cm class, where Zoe Ramsay won the pony section riding Peanuts. Madison Laing on Tommy held onto second place just ahead of Jenni Brooke on Tink in third. The red rosette in the horse section went to Ali Yellowlees on Minnow, with Sara McGhie on World of Dreams in second place.

Another exciting class saw the 75cm pony honours going to Jody Stewart on Ceefax, setting the fastest jump off time of the day. Zoe Ramsay on Peanuts were second, followed by Emily Singleton on Rocky in third and Lucy Gaw on Miami Hotshot in fourth. The horse 75cm class was very keenly contested, with only 0.3s separating the top two. Fastest on the day was Julie Pedley on Winnie, with Ricky Whorlow on Monty taking second. Leonnie Laing on Malky were third, with Sara Mcghie on World of Dreams in fourth and Ailsa McWilliam on Berry in fifth.

With the jump heights getting higher, the spectators were rewarded with some fabulous riding in the 85cm classes, where Isla Campbell on McGinty broke 20seconds in the jump off to win the class. Lucy Gaw on Miami Hotshot had a lovely double clear to claim second, followed by Jody Stewart on Ceefax in third. Horses were also showing their agility, and riders their determination, with lots of twists and turns in this large class. Winner on the day was Rachael Baillie on Miami George, closely followed by Julie Pedley on Winnie. Third was Ellis Ramsay on Queenie, with Jennifer-Anne McWilliam on Dee in fourth place, Ellie Torrance on Silver Match in fifth and Ailsa McWilliam on Berry in sixth.

The penultimate class saw the pony competitors fly round a 95cm track, where Jade Stewart on Miss Hollywood pipped Isla Campbell and McGinty to first spot. The largest entry of the day was reserved for the 95cm horses, with 9 combinations competing for the honours. Another good double clear saw Rachael Baillie on Miami George pull off the double and claim first place. Julie Pedley on Hootch was close behind in second, with Liz Jones on Alfie in third, Isla Forsyth on Maverick in fourth and Amy Hall on Miami Pandemonium in fifth. Ellis Ramsay on Queenie completed the line-up in sixth place.

With jumps now at 1.05m, the final class enjoyed many supporters staying on to watch the competition. The pony section was keenly contested, with Iona Campbell on Murphy taking home the red ribbons, and Jade Stewart on Miss Hollywood in second. Horses skipped around the big jumps, where Amy Hall on Miami Pandemonium came in first, Julie Pedley on Hootch in second and Liz Jones on Alfie in third.

A huge thank you must go to everyone involved with the event, and especially all competitors for turning out at short notice. Special thanks must also go to Dodson & Horrell (Scotland), Spillers, Jet Set Saddlery, BF Agencies (Safecare products), Tarff Valley (Glenluce) and Tesco (Stranraer) for the prizes they very kindly donated. The next Stranraer & District Riding Club event is the Arena Event on Saturday 12th August 2017 at Castlefields. Details are on the Facebook page.

Lead Rein

1st Cara Jamieson on Timmy

2nd Noah Gaw on Max

3rd Breagh Kirkpatrick on George

Let Loose

1st Erin Jamieson on Paris

2nd Sara McConnell on Abi

3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick on Charlie

45cm Ponies

1st Charlotte Gaw on Henry

2nd Phoebe Gaw on Molly

3rd Zoe McConnell on Tara

4th Sara McConnell on Abi

5th Lyndsay Cannon on Apple Crumble

6th Lorna Cannon on Mac

45cm Horses

1st Maureen Rice on Zebadee

2nd Liz Foulds on Joey

3rd Nicole Cockburn on Soldier

55cm Ponies

1st Charlotte Gaw on Henry

2nd Madison Laing on Tommy

3rd Phoebe Gaw on Molly

4th Lorna Cannon on Mac

5th Zoe McConnell on Tara

6th Lyndsay Cannon on Apple Crumble

55cm Horses

1st Maureen Rice on Zebadee

2nd Ali Yellowlees on Minnow

3rd Liz Foulds on Joey

65cm Ponies

1st Zoe Ramsay on Peanuts

2nd Madison Laing on Tommy

3rd Jenni Brooke on Tink

65cm Horses

1st Ali Yellowlees on Minnow

2nd Sara McGhie on World of Dreams

75cm Ponies

1st Jody Stewart on Ceefax

2nd Zoe Ramsay on Peanuts

3rd Emily Singleton on Rocky

4th Lucy Gaw on Miami Hotshot

75cm Horses

1st Julie Pedley on Winnie

2nd Ricky Whorlow on Monty

3rd Leonnie Laing on Malky

4th Sara McGhie on World of Dreams

5th Ailsa McWilliam on Berry

85cm Ponies

1st Isla Campbell on McGinty

2nd Lucy Gaw on Miami Hotshot

3rd Jody Stewart on Ceefax

85cm Horses

1st Rachael Baillie on Miami George

2nd Julie Pedley on Winnie

3rd Jennifer-Anne McWilliam on Dee

4th Isla Forsyth on Maverick

5th Ellie Torrance on Silver Match

6th Ailsa McWilliam on Berry

95cm Ponies

1st Jade Stewart on Miss Hollywood

2nd Isla Campbell on McGinty

95cm Horses

1st Rachael Baillie on Miami George

2nd Julie Pedley on Hootch

3rd Liz Jones on Alfie

4th Isla Forsyth on Maverick

5th Amy Hall on Miami Pandemonium

6th Ellis Ramsay on Queenie

105cm Ponies

1st Iona Campbell on Murphy

2nd Jade Stewart on Miss Hollywood

105m Horses

1st Amy Hall on Miami Pandemonium

2nd Julie Pedley on Hootch

3rd Liz Jones on Alfie