Stewartry win warms up supporters on a cold day

On a cold day for the spectators this was the kind of game that would warm them up.

It was the third meeting of the clubs in as many months with honours even at one win each.

Early on Stewartry made progress into the Millbrae half with Muir on a mazy thirty metre run passing out to Carson who made a further twenty before being bundled into touch. Millbrae won back possession and made in roads to the Stewartry 22 before Austin cleared their lines to halfway.

Porteous and McMorran took the ball deep into the visitors 22 Porteous being stopped five metres out before Kerr picked up the loose ballot crash over for the opening try. The conversion missed.

After a long stop for injuries to both teams Stewartry almost increased their lead with Austin, Thomson, Porteous and Fingland all going close but with good Millbrae defence. The visitors made good progress into the Stewartry half and a penalty kick to touch appeared to go into the dead ball area but was given as in touch by the visiting touch judge. From the disputed line out Millbrae won the ball and drove for their opening try. The conversion missed. Half time 5-5.

Stewartry upped the pace in the second half. Hooker Thomson took one against the head to set Muir off on a run breaking through the Millbrae defence with a chip ahead. The visiting fullback failed to secure the ball and Muir following up touched down. Mosey added the conversion.

Both Cannon and McMorran were denied tries before Millbrae broke up the left wing to score. The kick from the touchline went over making it 12-12 with 20 minutes to go. Stewartry again put pressure on and Muir went in for an easy score at the posts. Mosey added the points. A penalty kick clinched the game for Stewartry 22-12.

This week Stewartry are at home to Paisley (2pm) the only other team to have beaten them this season in the league.