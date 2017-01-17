Stewartry look ahead to top two clash

Stewartry sent a message to league leaders Cambuslang about their championship ambitions when they gave Waysiders Drumpellier a ten try thumping at Greenlaw on Saturday closing the gap between the teams to two points with two games to go.

Stewartry head to Cambuslang on Saturday with all to play for.

Stewartry got off to the best of starts with a try in the second minute after the Blacks number eight Hogg charged through a number of tackles to release Milligan in at the corner. The conversion missed.

Nine minutes later after some Stewartry pressure the pack drove over the line for Hogg to score the second try. Again the conversion missed.

Midway through the half club coach John Muir playing his 100th game for the Blacks broke free from half way to score number three. Conversion missed.

The following fifteen minutes was a bit of a disappointment for the supporters as first the referee pulled up with an injury followed by a number of players mostly Waysiders.

With five minutes to go to half time the Waysiders scrum half found a gap in the Stewartry defence running half the length of the pitch to score to score in the corner. Conversion missed.

This score shook Stewartry back into action with Hogg and Milligan taking play to the Waysiders line for Picken to score the bonus point try. Mosey converted. Half time 22-5 Stewartry.

Within five minutes Carson scored number five also running from the half way line. Mosey converted.

Sixty minutes and Muir had the easiest of scores after some fine attacking play from the Blacks. Two minutes later Milligan was in for his second try. Moseys conversion hit a post. Waysiders had not given up and good pressure saw them score a second try. A drop goal conversion followed.

Stewartry upped the pace in the last ten minutes with McCulloch charging down the left wing twice in seven minutes for tries eight and nine. Mosey converted the first.

John Muir completed the scoring with a run from his own 22 to complete his hattrick and try ten. A Mosey drop goal conversion was the last play of the game with the final score 58-12 for Stewartry.