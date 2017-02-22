Stewartry complete unbeaten season

BT West Division 2

Stewartry 62

Cumbernauld 8

Cumbernauld applauded Stewartry onto the pitch as the champions were about to play their final game in BT West Division Two for season 2016-17.

A large crowd had arrived at Greenlaw to support the Blacks as they went for an unbeaten home record in the league for the first time since season 1992-93 when they won National Division Four.

Tom Clark was the captain of that side.

Cumbernauld kicked off but it was Stewartry who took an early lead when Smith and Porteous put in Picken for the first try. Mosey converted.

Three minutes later Picken scored his second try of the game this time set up well by Mosey and Porteous.

Cumbernauld hit back with a penalty score in the 14th minute.

Midway through the half Stewartry won their own scrum and Picken fed Mosey who drifted in for the third try.

Ten minutes later it was Milligan who scored the fourth bonus point try.

Stewartry continued to entertain the large crowd with Austin and Mosey adding another seven points before half time to make it 29-3.

A number of substitutions in the second half strengthened Stewartry who added three further tries from Kerr, Carson and Austin, Mosey converting two.

Cumbernauld continued to make chances and on loan Stewartry player Hogg scored their only try which was well applauded by the home fans.

More Stewartry changes gave the Blacks a final boost as Mosey and Carson added the ninth and tenth tries and Mosey finished with six conversions giving him a seasons total of 194 of Stewartry’s league total of 616 points total.

Adam Gray, Glasgow South Regional Leagues representative, presented Stewartry Captain Rory Porteous with the BT West Division Two trophy at the end of the game.