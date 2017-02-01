Stewartry clinch BT West Division Two title

Stewartry RFC are celebrating clinching the BT West Division Two championship title at the weekend.

But it was mixed emotions for the team who had just been beaten 55-0 away to Oban Lorne in a BT Shield match.

The title was clinched after Millbrae beat Stewartry’s closest challengers Cambuslang 32-5 in a league match which had kicked off half an hour after the Shield game.

An overnight stay on Friday night did not help a Stewartry team who had to make changes from the previous week owing to injuries and work committements.

Oban were also a much changed team from previous weeks and although Oban are in a relegation battle in BT West Division One, they were looking to have a good run in the BT West Shield tournament which could lead to a Murrayfield appearance.

From the start Oban were faster and stronger making a number of scoring chances as Stewartry struggled to hold them.

By half time Oban were 27 points ahead and the game appeared to be won. Stewartry using all their replacements were not able to change the constant pressure from the home team who went on to add a further 28 second half points.

The Shield game having kicked off 30 minutes before the league game kicked off at 2pm, Stewartry were pleasantry surprised when they came out the showers to find that Millbrae had beaten Cambuslang 32-5 and the Blacks were now in fact champions of BT West Division Two.

It was mixed emotions with a hammering to forget about and a championship to celebrate - and a six hour journey home.