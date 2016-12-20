Stewartry avenge Paisley defeat in Xmas cracker

Paisley were one of only two teams to beat Stewartry this season in the league and with the Blacks having dispatched Millbrae last week at Greenlaw it was Paisley’s turn this week to be avenged.

The game turned out to be a cracker producing ten tries between the two teams. Paisley started best but Stewartry with the slope advantage soon found a way through the Paisley defence with Andy Kerr, Milligan and Porteous showing the way to the line. In the end it was top try scorer for Stewartry John Muir who opened the scoring after a break by Austin and Milligan. Mosey added the conversion.

Robert Austin and full back Fingland linked down the left for Austin to score at the posts. Mosey added the points. Ten minutes later another breakaway for Stewartry led by Kerr, the McMorrans and Cannon won a penalty at the Paisley posts which led to Muir Smith scoring the third try. Mosey made it 21-0. Paisley at last found space down the left where their speedy winger crashed over in the corner.

Straight after half time replacement John Kerr with Porteous in support soon had good possession for winger Scott Milligan to dance his way in for the bonus point try. Mosey made it four from four.

Paisley at last found some pace in their backs and two tries in three minutes gave them fresh hope. Paisley then won a lineout and drove over for a fourth bonus point try.

28-26. At this point it looked as if Paisley could overtake Stewartry but the Blacks reset and Muir had a try disallowed but from the scrum Martin Smith scored his second try.

Mosey added the conversion. Stewartry now had the victory in their grasp and a powerful charge from John Kerr took him over the line for the sixth and final try. Craig Mosey completed a fine days kicking with six out of six for a 42-26 scoreline. An excellent game enjoyed by the small band of -Christmas shoppers.

Stewartry’s next game is Clydebank v Stewartry on 7th January 2017.