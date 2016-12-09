Smashing turnout at Rhins school badminton competition

The Rhins Primary badminton Championship was held at Stranraer Academy on Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 November.
Pupils from primary 5, 6 and 7 from all schools within the Stranraer Cluster were invited to come along and take part in singles and doubles events.
On the Monday afternoon over 30 girls attended and on the Tuesday afternoon 45 boys took part in the competition.
The results for all the events are as follows:
Boys Singles (Photo)
3rd Gavin Ramsay, Rephad
2nd Connor Hanlin, Belmont
1st Criag Agnew, Kirkcolm (Rhins boys champion 2016)
Girls Singles (Photo)
3rd Halle Arnott, Rephad
2nd Jenna Marshall, Portpatrick
1st Jessica Sproat, Sandhead (Rhins Girls champion 2016)
Girls Doubles (Photo)
3rd Halle Arnott + Ailsa Erskine
2nd Ellie Flynn + Katie McGuire
1st Jessica Sproat + Molly Coulter
Boys Doubles (Photo)
3rd Gavin Ramsay + Logan Heaney, Rephad
2nd Connor Hanlin + Jamie Hamilton, Belmont
1st Craig Agnew + Robbie Agnew, Kirkcolm