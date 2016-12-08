September date announced for Galloway Hills rally

The 2017 ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship is beginning to take shape, with September 9 the date for this year’s Galloway Hills event.

The Championship announced the calendar for the 2017 season this week, which will consist of seven rounds all held on gravel.

The Snowman Rally will once again kick off proceedings, before the series heads south for the Border Counties in March, then back North for the Speyside Stages in April.

Next up, the championship joins the MSA British Rally Championship for the Scottish Rally which moves from its traditional June date to May for 2017.

June’s Argyll Stages is a welcome addition to the calendar, and will see the series head over the Cowal peninsula to Dunoon, for a welcome return to the stages around the town for the first time in 20 years.

The Grampian Stages, which was crowned the best event of the 2016 championship at Saturdays Award ceremony stages the penultimate round, while the Castle Douglas based Galloway Hills Rally plays host to the final round, and championship finale.

The ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship is the premier motorsport series north of the border, and it has produced many great champions in its almost 50 year history such as Drew Gallacher, Ken Wood, Colin McRae, Andrew Wood, David Bogie and Jock Armstrong.

ARR Craib will continue as title sponsors of the series for the 2017 season.

ARR Craib Managing Director Eddie Anderson confirmed the Aberdeen based logistics company’s commitment to the Scottish Rally Championship at the Awards Evening held at the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow last Saturday evening (26th November).

Alongside ARR Craib, the championship are pleased to confirm that tyre giant Pirelli will also continue their partnership with the SRC, and they will be joined by Coltel Communications and REIS Motorsport Insurance, who have signed partnership agreements with the SRC for the 2017 season.

r The full 2017 calendar, including dates and locations: 18th February: Snowman Rally, Inverness; 18th March: Border Counties Rally, Jedburgh; 22nd April: Speyside Stages Rally, Elgin; 20th May: Scottish Rally, Dumfries; 24th June: Argyll Stages Rally, Dunoon; 12th August: Grampian Stages Rally, Aberdeenshire; 9th September: Galloway Hills Rally, Castle Douglas