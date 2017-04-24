Second show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held their second show of the season on Saturday at Carty Port Equestrian, Newton Stewart.
Once again the club was well supported by competitors and spectators and a great day was had by all.
Next Show will be Saturday 6th May all are welcome .
RESULTS
PONIES
Elaine Ramsey Rosettes Lead Rein
1st Cara Jamieson and Timmy
2nd Scarlett Simpson and Biscuit
3rd Noah Gaw and Max
4th Grace Drinkall and Star
Wibbly Wobbly
1st Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee
2nd Marion Goad and Archie
3rd Megan McIlwraith and Heather
4th Zara McConnell and Abby
5th Lynsay Cannon and Apple
6th Erin Jamieson and Paris
3b Construction 40cm
1st Carla Simpson and Barnaby
2nd Phoebe Gaw and Molly
3rd Marion Goad and Archie
4th Zoe McConnell and Abby
5th Megan McIlwraith and Heather
6th Charlotte Gaw and Max
50cm
1st Charlotte Gaw and Henry
2nd Carla Simpson and Barnaby
3rd Georgie Barr and Amy
4th Edith Goad and Archie
5th Phoebe Gaw and Molly
6th Jack McConnell and Dee Dee
60cm
1st Kirsty Fisher and Poppy
2nd Georgie Barr and Monty
3rd Charlotte Gaw and Henry
4th Edith Goad and Archie
70cm
1st Kirsty Fisher and Poppy
2nd Georgie Barr and Monty
80cm
1st Rhona Baillie and Connie
2nd Carolyn Fisher and Seaton
3rd Rachel Ramsay and Lexi
90cm
1st Rhona Baillie and Connie
2nd Carolyn Fisher and Seaton
3rd Rachel Ramsay and Lexi
Campbell Family 1M
1st Quinn Jolly and Blue
2nd Carla Campbell and Daisy
3rd Caitlin Jolly and Finn
1.10cm
1st Quinn Jolly and Blue
2nd Carla Campbell and Daisy
3rd Iona Campbell and Murphy
4th Caitlin Jolly and Finn
HORSES
70cm
1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar
2nd Hannah Burns and Jazz
80cm
1st Rachael Baillie and Miami George
2nd Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm
3rd Hannah Burns and Jazz
4th Bethany Brigg and Rockstarr
90cm
1st Bethant Brigg and Prince Malakai
2nd Rachael Baillie and Miami George
3rd Isla Forsyth and Maverick
4th Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm
AB and A Mathews 1M
1st Bethany Brigg and Prince Malakai
2nd Isla Forsyth and Maverick