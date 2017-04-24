Second show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held their second show of the season on Saturday at Carty Port Equestrian, Newton Stewart.

Once again the club was well supported by competitors and spectators and a great day was had by all.

Next Show will be Saturday 6th May all are welcome .

RESULTS

PONIES

Elaine Ramsey Rosettes Lead Rein

1st Cara Jamieson and Timmy

2nd Scarlett Simpson and Biscuit

3rd Noah Gaw and Max

4th Grace Drinkall and Star

Wibbly Wobbly

1st Zoe McConnell and Dee Dee

2nd Marion Goad and Archie

3rd Megan McIlwraith and Heather

4th Zara McConnell and Abby

5th Lynsay Cannon and Apple

6th Erin Jamieson and Paris

3b Construction 40cm

1st Carla Simpson and Barnaby

2nd Phoebe Gaw and Molly

3rd Marion Goad and Archie

4th Zoe McConnell and Abby

5th Megan McIlwraith and Heather

6th Charlotte Gaw and Max

50cm

1st Charlotte Gaw and Henry

2nd Carla Simpson and Barnaby

3rd Georgie Barr and Amy

4th Edith Goad and Archie

5th Phoebe Gaw and Molly

6th Jack McConnell and Dee Dee

60cm

1st Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

2nd Georgie Barr and Monty

3rd Charlotte Gaw and Henry

4th Edith Goad and Archie

70cm

1st Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

2nd Georgie Barr and Monty

80cm

1st Rhona Baillie and Connie

2nd Carolyn Fisher and Seaton

3rd Rachel Ramsay and Lexi

90cm

1st Rhona Baillie and Connie

2nd Carolyn Fisher and Seaton

3rd Rachel Ramsay and Lexi

Campbell Family 1M

1st Quinn Jolly and Blue

2nd Carla Campbell and Daisy

3rd Caitlin Jolly and Finn

1.10cm

1st Quinn Jolly and Blue

2nd Carla Campbell and Daisy

3rd Iona Campbell and Murphy

4th Caitlin Jolly and Finn

HORSES

70cm

1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar

2nd Hannah Burns and Jazz

80cm

1st Rachael Baillie and Miami George

2nd Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm

3rd Hannah Burns and Jazz

4th Bethany Brigg and Rockstarr

90cm

1st Bethant Brigg and Prince Malakai

2nd Rachael Baillie and Miami George

3rd Isla Forsyth and Maverick

4th Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm

AB and A Mathews 1M

1st Bethany Brigg and Prince Malakai

2nd Isla Forsyth and Maverick