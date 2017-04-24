Second event at Terally for Stranraer club

Stranraer & District Riding Club’s second showjumping event of the season was another very enjoyable day at Terally Equestrian Centre with a good turnout of competitors.

Thanks to judges Julie Pedley, Louise Jamieson and Hannah Torbet; course designer Gael Gaw along with Ali Yellowlees; Julie Thompson, Robyn Simpson and all who helped on the day.

The Let Loose winners.

Thanks also to the course builders who turned out on Saturday evening - Gael, Phoebe, Charlotte, Louise, Erin, Cara, Andrew, Joss, Emma, Sally, Gill and Sandy.

Thank you to Angela Hughes and Julie Pedley for all the photos from the day.

The next competition will be the first Points League Showjumping at Castlefields on 14th May.

More information on club events on the website: www.stranraer-ridingclub.co.uk

The lead rein winners.

RESULTS

Lead Rein

1st Emma Drummond and Hero; 2nd Cara Jamieson and Timmy; 3rd Noah Gaw and Max; 4th Scarlett Simpson and Biscuit.

Let Loose

1st Erin Jamieson and Paris; 2nd Emma Drummond and Hero; 3rd Cara Jamieson and Timmy; 4th Sara McConnell and Aby.

40 cm

1st Phoebe Gaw and Molly; 2nd Zoe McConnell and Aby; 3rd Madison Laing and Tommy; 4th Erin Jamieson and Paris; 5th Kelsie Laing and Laddie.

Starter Stakes - Ponies

1st Zoe McConnell and Aby; 2nd Madison Laing and Tommy; 3rd Kelsie Laing and Laddie.

Starter Stakes - Horses

1st Shona McGibney and Happy Feet.

Pre Beginner Pony

1st Madison Laing and Tommy; 2nd Charlotte Gaw and Henry; 3rd Kelsie Laing and Laddie; 4th Megan Miller and Charlie.

Pre Beginner Horse

1st Emily Singleton and Zen; 2nd Maureen Rice and Jenny; 3rd Shona McGibney and Happy Feet; 4th Ellen Oakes and Prince Malachi.

Beginnner Pony

1st Zoe Ramsay and Peanuts; 2nd Megan Miller and Charlie.

Beginner Horse

1st Emily Singleton and Zen; 2nd Maureen Rice and Jenny; 3rd Bethany Brigg and Rockstar; 4th Joyce Lafferty and Boo; 5th Katie Pettingale and Monty.

Novice Pony

1st Susannah Service and Mac; 2nd Zoe Ramsay and Peanuts; 3rd Robyn Simpson and Barnaby,

Novice Horse

1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick; 2nd Liz Jones and Alfie; 3rd Ellis Ramsay and Queenie; 4th Bethany Brigg and Rockstar; 5th Joyce Lafferty and Boo; 6th Erin Thompson and Damien.

Small Intermediate Pony

1st Robyn Simpson and Barnaby. 2nd Susannah Service and Mac.

Small Intermediate Horse

1st Ellis Ramsay and Queenie; 2nd Bethany Brigg and Prince Malachi; 3rd Isla Forsyth and Maverick; 4th Erin Thompson and Damien; 5th Liz Jones and Alfie.